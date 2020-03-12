Decree promises Taliban releases

FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2019, file photo, jailed Taliban pray inside the Pul-e-Charkhi jail after an interview with The Associated Press in Kabul, Afghanistan. After a series of delays, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a decree early Wednesday, March 11, 2020, promising to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture to get intra-Afghan negotiations started, even though a deal signed by the United States and the Taliban calls for the release of up to 5,000 prisoners ahead of the much sought after negotiations. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

KABUL, Afghanistan -- After a series of delays, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a decree early Wednesday promising to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture to get intra-Afghan negotiations started.

A recent peace deal signed between the United States and the Taliban called for the release of up to 5,000 prisoners ahead of the much sought-after negotiations.

There was no official response from the Taliban, but The Associated Press saw a letter that Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, head of the Taliban's Prisoners Commission, sent to prisoners, their families and Taliban leaders. The letter promised there would be no intra-Afghan talks until all the prisoners are released.

The Pashto-language letter was sent last weekend. It says the Taliban would verify that each prisoner released is among those on the list given to an American delegation.

However, Ghani's decree went on to say that the first round of 1,500 prisoners will be selected based on age, health and the length of their sentences already served. The released prisoners, who will be biometrically identified, also will have to give a written guarantee that they will not return to the battlefield.

The remaining 3,500 prisoners will be released after intra-Afghan negotiations begin and 500 will be released every two weeks providing the Taliban reduce violence on the battlefield, Ghani's decree said.

However, even if the Taliban agree to start negotiations, Kabul's political turmoil and relentless bickering between Ghani and his main rival, Abdullah Abdullah -- who has also sworn himself in as Afghanistan's president -- have left Kabul struggling to form a united negotiating team.

Washington's peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, in an interview with Afghanistan's private TOLO TV on Wednesday, struck a hopeful note that negotiations would be able to start soon. "What is important for its start is the introduction of an inclusive Afghan negotiating team," he said.

Khalilzad is struggling to get Afghanistan's fractious leaders to unite. Abdullah has rejected an offer to be the head of a high peace council, he said, and Khalilzad gave no indication on when the two sides might be able to find a compromise.

"In such a crucial time there has to be an agreement. We want an independent, united and self-sustained Afghanistan," he said. "Not an Afghanistan in which a part of it is controlled by the Taliban, a part of it would be controlled by Ghani's government and the other part would be controlled by Abdullah's government."

"The reason for our negotiations for more than a year with the Taliban is that we want a peace to come to Afghanistan so there is no need for American forces and if Afghans don't want the presence of American forces in Afghanistan, the U.S. could withdraw," Khalilzad said.

Ghani's prisoner decree was issued as the U.S. State Department has said that the level of violence is "unacceptable," and that while the Taliban have stopped attacks against the U.S.-led coalition forces and in Afghan cities, the violence in the countryside remains too high.

Despite the political chaos in Kabul and increased violence on the battlefield, the United States has started withdrawing its troops in keeping with the deal it signed Feb. 29 with the Taliban. In the first phase, Washington will reduce its troops contingent to 8,600, down from the current 13,000.

If the Taliban adhere to their commitments to deny terrorists safe havens in Afghanistan, Washington will withdraw the remainder of its troops over 14 months, according to the agreement.

Information for this article was contributed by Kathy Gannon of The Associated Press.

