Earle remembers England from '19

Tamarous Dodson (left) and the England Lions will attempt to win their second consecutive Class 2A boys state championship today when they take on the Earle Bulldogs at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

There are quite a few differences between Earle and England, but the two rivals can agree on one thing ahead of their showdown today in the Class 2A state championship game -- they both feel they're exactly where they should be.

"Just look at the past history," England first-year Coach Trent Morgan said. "For the last five years, one of us has won the 2A state title. We're basketball towns, so it's kind of fitting that it'll come down to one of us."

Earle (21-9) will have a bit of a score to settle when the teams tip off at 7:45 p.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. The Bulldogs had won the three previous state championships before the Lions ended their bid for a four-peat with a 70-63 victory in the quarterfinals a year ago.

England (29-5) went on to win its first title since 2015.

That setback still stings Earle Coach Carl Miller, who felt his team let a golden opportunity slip away that Friday night at Carlisle High School.

"We turned the ball over four times in a row," said Miller, whose voice ratcheted up a notch when recalling the game's final minutes. "With three minutes left, we kept giving the ball away, and they ended up beating us by seven and winning the whole thing. Trent's got some returning players that played on that team, and they're playing some really good ball right now."

The defending champions have won eight games in a row since losing a road game that Morgan said was his team's turning point. England set up a "stay-busy" nonconference game at Bay on Feb. 11 and was promptly blown out 68-39.

According to Morgan, that 29-point loss got his team's attention in more ways than one.

"To almost get beat by 30, it kind of humbles you," he said. "We just didn't play well, and we got killed. From that point, our kids knew we had to be ready to play at all times if we wanted to get back to where we currently are right now."

England got a measure of revenge against Bay last week when it took a 57-51 victory in the quarterfinals. The Lions then knocked off then-No. 2-ranked Lavaca before setting up a date with the team it unseated for the 2A throne.

For the Bulldogs, there wasn't necessarily a specific game that's defined their season, but the fact that they're back in this position with such a young team may be surprising considering their situation two weeks ago.

Earle, which starts a freshman, a sophomore, two juniors and a senior, lost in the semifinals of its district tournament and finished fourth in the 2A-North Regional tournament after back-to-back losses to Marianna and Rector. The Bulldogs responded by winning each of their three state tournament games by double digits, including a 76-66 triumph over that same Marianna team in the semifinals.

"I told them earlier in the year that you have to believe and trust in one another," Miller said. "It's a young group, but my message to them was that if they believe in listening to me, I'll believe in them. They've listened and followed directions, and that's helped us because we've played a tough schedule.

"That was by design, though. I wanted to get them out of their comfort zone to prepare them to play in the types of atmospheres they'll see in the postseason."

That strategy has worked for the Bulldogs, who've gotten big game after big game from guard Rholly Davis during is title-game run. The 6-1 sophomore had 19 points in the quarterfinals before exploding for 32 against Marianna.

"But the thing is, he's got depth on that team, too," Morgan said of Miller. "The [Leeandrew] Milow kid and the Davis kid can both really play. But that's what makes them so good. They've got several that pose threats."

Miller was just a complimentary of what Morgan has done in his first season as the team's head coach.

"I've got much respect for him because he's paid his dues," Miller said, in reference to Morgan's tenure as England's assistant coach. "He's got some really good players over there, and he's got two nice-sized post guys that cause problems. [Kevante] Davis is a quick guard that played on that team last year.

"You can't take anything away from what they've done because they've earned it."

The two coaches conceded that today's game will be decided by defense, effort and determination, but Miller summed it up in simpler terms.

"England is gonna bring it, and Earle is gonna bring it," he said. "It'll be about who wants it more so it should be a really good game."

