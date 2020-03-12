EDITORIAL: Uncle Joe turns on a voter

Charles Krauthammer, who put things better than most, once said that Donald Trump sounded to him like the last guy at the bar at the end of the night, shouting profane bumper-sticker phrases into space. What would Dr. Krauthammer say about Joe Biden these days?

Lil' Super Tuesday came and went this week, and Joe Biden's people should have been celebrating. Instead they were doing damage control.

With the Democratic Party establishment lining up behind him (who cares what Jesse Jackson says anymore?) Barack Obama's vice president is set to put down the Bernie Sanders insurrection. And what a triumph that is--or will be. Only last week, James Carville said the race would boil down to "Bernie or brokered" at the convention. Usually, Mr. Carville is better attuned to his party.

But the South did rise again, in Super Tuesday I and II, and gave Joe Biden the delegate lead--and this is before Florida votes. Given his praise of the Castro Bros & Co., we'd place a bet, if anybody would take it, that Bernie Sanders won't do well there. And Joe Biden will continue to march toward the 1,991 delegates needed to take the nomination.

Then he got in front of cameras.

Uncle Joe was stumping in Michigan, and of course would go to an auto plant in that state, when somebody in the crowd asked him about guns and the Second Amendment--a question for which any serious candidate would have a stock answer. As the newspapers used to say, we'd keep it in type. Instead, when the question was tossed his way, he swung and missed.

To the man asking him the question, Joe Biden told him, face to face, "You are full of--" well, use your own euphemism for human waste here. Then he told the man he was being a horse's ass. You can see the video nearby. (With this new technology, you can see the actual video of the subjects of some of our editorials.)

But the most telling part of the interaction with the auto worker might have been when Joe Biden's handler tried to move in, or at least move on. Somebody with the campaign tried to defuse the situation, in classic PR style, when Joe Biden said, "Shush, shush, shush." Then appeared to try to regain his thoughts. The former vice president looked, well, older than even his years. And his frustration was visible.

Candidates for president of the United States don't get to have bad days. Unless they're running to upend the government (see 2016). Instead, this particular candidate is campaigning on putting decency back in the White House. How he does that by calling a voter a horse's ass is beyond some of us.

The current occupant of the White House is a rogue, and he seems proud of it. With the economy humming along, the opposition party has been saying--for months, if not years--character should matter again in a president. But come November, how many voters will feel like replacing a vulgar Republican president with a vulgar Democratic one, especially in this pro-business climate?

Another question: If Joe Biden can't handle a softball served underhanded by a voter, how will he handle the fastballs in the debates against Donald Trump? How will he handle real insults?

This week, across the nation, Uncle Joe Biden became the front-runner again. But this week, in Michigan, Uncle Joe turned into what looked like drunk uncle. The sight was disappointing and discouraging. And more than a little dispiriting.

Editorial on 03/12/2020