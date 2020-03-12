High school basketball state championship schedule

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
TICKETS $8 session pass, $12 day pass
NOTE All games will be televised on Arkansas PBS.
TODAY'S GAMES
1A GIRLS Viola vs. Kirby, noon
1A BOYS Izard County vs. Nevada, 1:45 p.m.
2A GIRLS Melbourne vs. Quitman, 6 p.m.
2A BOYS Earle vs. England, 7:45 p.m.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
3A GIRLS Valley Springs vs. Mountain View, noon
3A BOYS Osceola vs. Rivercrest, 1:45 p.m.
4A GIRLS Star City vs. Farmington, 6 p.m.
4A BOYS Magnolia vs. Mills, 7:45 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
5A GIRLS Greenwood vs. Nettleton, 11:30 a.m.
5A BOYS Jacksonville vs. West Memphis, 1:15 p.m.
6A GIRLS Fayetteville vs. Bentonville, 6 p.m.
6A BOYS Conway vs. Little Rock Central, 7:45 p.m.
