High school basketball state championship schedule

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

TICKETS $8 session pass, $12 day pass

NOTE All games will be televised on Arkansas PBS.

TODAY'S GAMES

1A GIRLS Viola vs. Kirby, noon

1A BOYS Izard County vs. Nevada, 1:45 p.m.

2A GIRLS Melbourne vs. Quitman, 6 p.m.

2A BOYS Earle vs. England, 7:45 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

3A GIRLS Valley Springs vs. Mountain View, noon

3A BOYS Osceola vs. Rivercrest, 1:45 p.m.

4A GIRLS Star City vs. Farmington, 6 p.m.

4A BOYS Magnolia vs. Mills, 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

5A GIRLS Greenwood vs. Nettleton, 11:30 a.m.

5A BOYS Jacksonville vs. West Memphis, 1:15 p.m.

6A GIRLS Fayetteville vs. Bentonville, 6 p.m.

6A BOYS Conway vs. Little Rock Central, 7:45 p.m.

