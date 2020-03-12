• Amanda Conwell, a police spokesman in Pembroke Pines, Fla., said a wandering cow that has evaded capture for several weeks led the department to post "Wanted: Unknown Cow" alerts on social media advising that the bovine is guilty of "MOOving violations, uddering false checks, and fleeing and eluding police."

• Patrick Leclerc, the mayor of Landerneau, France, said that "We must not stop living," after he drew criticism as coronavirus fears rise for holding a Smurf rally that drew more than 3,500 people in blue body paint who crowded together and danced in conga lines to disco hits chosen by a Smurf DJ.

• Leslie Aguillard, 30, who stole a pickup in Baton Rouge and then left a dog that was inside to die in the Louisiana heat, pleaded guilty to carjacking, aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated cruelty to animals.

• Annmarie Drago, who drove her SUV over a Long Island, N.Y., mother who had been saluted by President Donald Trump for her crusade against gang violence, faces up to four years in prison after she was convicted of negligent homicide and other counts.

• Sean Radford, a 25-year-old Florissant, Mo., man arrested after a domestic-violence call, is accused of grabbing a police officer's handgun while inside a squad car and pointing it at the officer as she drove before the officer fought with him and took back the weapon.

• David Wood resigned as the animal-control director in Spencer County, Ky., after criticism for killing a badly injured and partially paralyzed Chihuahua that had been hit by a car but that the dog's owner said could have been saved.

• John Cowell, 29, accused of randomly attacking two women on a commuter train platform in Oakland, Calif., killing one, was convicted of murder after he testified at trial that he thought the sisters were aliens and part of a gang that had kidnapped his grandmother.

• Colten Treu, 23, who police said was huffing from an aerosol canister just before he crashed into three Girl Scouts and a mother, killing all four as they picked up trash on a rural road in 2018 in Lake Hallie, Wis., was sentenced to 54 years in prison.

• Manisha Bharade, 47, of Wood-Ridge, N.J., was cited for child endangerment and deceptive business practices after authorities said she created and sold a spray sanitizer at her convenience store that left four children with chemical burns.

A Section on 03/12/2020