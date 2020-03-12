Justices overturn lower court's order to halt asylum-seeker policy

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court said Wednesday that the Trump administration can continue its "remain in Mexico" policy for asylum-seekers while lower-court challenges play out, after the federal government warned that tens of thousands of migrants amassed at the southern border could overwhelm the immigration system.

The justices' emergency ruling, over a dissenting vote by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, overturns a lower-court order that would have blocked the policy, at least for people arriving at border crossings in Arizona and California. The lower-court order would not have affected the other border states, New Mexico and Texas.

The lower-court order was to have taken effect today. Instead, the "remain in Mexico" policy will stay in force while a lawsuit challenging it plays out in the courts.

The next step for the administration is to file a formal appeal with the Supreme Court. But the justices may not even consider the appeal until the fall and, if the case is granted full review, arguments would not be held until early 2021.

The Trump administration had warned the justices of a dire situation if they did not intervene.

"Substantial numbers of up to 25,000 returned aliens who are awaiting proceedings in Mexico will rush immediately to enter the United States," Solicitor General Noel Francisco wrote in a brief. "A surge of that magnitude would impose extraordinary burdens on the United States and damage our diplomatic relations with the government of Mexico."

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled that the asylum policy, known officially as Migrant Protection Protocols probably is illegal under U.S. law that prevents sending people to countries where their lives or freedom would be threatened because of their race, religion, nationality, political beliefs or membership in a particular social group.

More than 470,000 parents and children crossed into the United States last fiscal year, with most quickly freed into the United States during an immigration court backlog.

In the 13 months the policy has been in place, the government said, 60,000 migrants have been sent back into Mexico to await their U.S. asylum hearings.

The administration said in court papers that more than 36,000 of the 60,000 cases had been resolved in immigration courts. Asylum has been granted in less than 1% of the cases that have been decided. Only 5% are represented by attorneys, many of whom are reluctant to visit clients in Mexico.

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing immigration groups and individuals, called the Migrant Protection Protocols program an "unprecedented policy that fundamentally changed the nation's asylum system, contrary to Congress's design and the United States' treaty obligations."

After the ruling, ACLU lawyer Judy Rabinovitz said in a statement: "The Court of Appeals unequivocally declared this policy to be illegal. The Supreme Court should as well. Asylum-seekers face grave danger and irreversible harm every day this depraved policy remains in effect."

Human Rights First, an advocacy group that opposes the policy, said it found more than 1,000 public reports of kidnappings, torture, rape and assaults of asylum-seekers returned to Mexico.

A spokeswoman for the Justice Department said in a statement that the administration was "gratified" by the court's action.

"The Migrant Protection Protocols, implemented pursuant to express authority granted by Congress decades ago, have been critical to restoring the government's ability to manage the Southwest border and to work cooperatively with the Mexican government to address illegal immigration," the statement said.

Judges William Fletcher and Richard Paez, both appointed by former President Bill Clinton, agreed with a lower-court judge in California that the program probably violated federal immigration law by ousting people who should be allowed to apply for protection in the United States.

The judges also said the program probably violated the administration's "non-refoulement" obligations under international and domestic law, which prohibit the government from sending people to countries where they face danger. The 57-page ruling cited asylum-seekers who feared kidnapping, threats and violence in Mexico.

"There is a significant likelihood that the individual plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm if [the program] is not enjoined," Fletcher wrote in the opinion. "Uncontested evidence in the record establishes that non-Mexicans returned to Mexico under [the program] risk substantial harm, even death, while they await adjudication of their applications for asylum."

Judge Ferdinand Fernandez, an appointee of former President George H.W. Bush, dissented, arguing that the panel should have adhered to a previous appeals court decision that allowed the program to take effect.

The issue could return to the Supreme Court for a decision on whether it violates federal statutes.

The court's action marks another case in which the Trump administration has asked the high court to immediately intervene after an adverse ruling from a regional appeals court.

The court in a 5-4 vote in January allowed the administration to begin implementing new "wealth test" rules making it easier to deny migrants residency or admission to the United States because they have used or might use public-assistance programs.

Sotomayor showed her impatience with the administration's practice of bypassing usual judicial procedure to get the issue quickly to the high court.

"Claiming one emergency after another, the Government has recently sought stays in an unprecedented number of cases, demanding immediate attention and consuming limited court resources in each," she wrote in a solo opinion. "And with each successive application, of course, its cries of urgency ring increasingly hollow."

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Barnes and Maria Sacchetti of The Washington Post; and by Mark Sherman of The Associated Press.

