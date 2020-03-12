MUSIC SCENE: Lara Hope brings the twang to Four Quarter Bar

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers are (from left) Eric Peterson (guitar); Phil Sullivan (pedal steel); Sarah Shook (vocals, guitar); Aaron Olivia (bass). The band plays Monday at White Water Tavern. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday at Four Quarter Bar. Admission is $7.

Billed as the Northeast's "premier roots rock 'n' roll rockabilly twang outfit," Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones are just starting a 36-stop tour that brings them to North Little Rock then on to Texas, California and beyond in support of their latest album, Love You to Life.

The road has been home to the band a lot lately. In 2018, they traveled Europe and the United States, where they opened for six weeks for The Brian Setzer Orchestra. What's more, the band plans to release another new album in 2020.

Watch official video for Lara Hope & the Ark Tones single “Love You to Life.” arkansasonline.com/312hope/ Watch Caleb Caudle play “Small Town Talk.” arkansasonline.com/312caleb/

Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones play Saturday at Four Quarter Bar. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

TODAY

De France will perform at 8 p.m. today at Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado. Admission is $5.

• Caleb Caudle, along with opening acts Wild Ponies and Jade Brodie, will perform at 8 p.m. today at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

• John Fullbright will perform at 8 p.m. today at South on Main in Little Rock. General admission $30 tickets remain.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ifs2R7BbAk]

• Shakeout, CZARUS and Table of Mahogany will perform at 9 p.m. today at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

FRIDAY

The Creek Rocks will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station in Little Rock. Admission is free.

• Mike Mayberry and The Slow Hands will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa in Hot Springs. Admission is free.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xn3TTtb6b0w]

• Tim Grimm, accompanied by his wife, Jan Lucas, on vocals and harmonica, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday for the Little Rock Folk Club at Hibernia Irish Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $15; $10 for members of the military; $8 for students with ID; and free for accompanied children age 12 and under.

The Ohio-born Grimm, a singer-songwriter, has also worked as an actor on stage and screen, appearing with Dennis Quaid in The Express and Harrison Ford in Clear and Present Danger. He has had a 30-year relationship with Ramblin' Jack Elliott, even writing the liner notes on Elliott's Grammy Award winning album, South Coast. Grimm later wrote a song, "King of the Folksingers," in tribute to Elliott.

Grimm has had a No. 1 album, Heart Land Again, on the folk radio chart in 2019 and a No. 1 single, "Woody's Landlord," in 2016.

• An Open Mic Night will be held at 8 p.m. Friday at Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado. Admission is free.

• Tim Cappelo, Madman Morgan and Ginsu Wives will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Vino's in Little Rock. Admission is $5.

• Trey Johnson and Jason Willman will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at South on Main in Little Rock. Admission is $5.

• Fonky Donkey will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at The Rail Yard in Little Rock. Admission is free.

• Dark From Day One, along with opening acts Anything But Human and Modern Mimes, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack. Admission is $10.

• Keller Williams will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Advance tickets are $22; admission will be $25 the day of the show.

• Adventureland, Way Away and Hope Montgomery will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at White Water Tavern. Admission is $5.

• Mister Lucky will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at The Big Chill in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

• Bree Ogden and Townsend will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Kings Live Music in Conway. Admission is $5.

• Streetlight Fight, Penny Mob and Fiscal Spliff will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Maxine's. Admission is $5.

• Try More Mojo will perform a Keller Williams "after party" at 10 p.m. Friday at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $8.

SATURDAY

Mason Jar Revival will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at "Shinedown," the grand opening of Crystal Ridge Distillery in Hot Springs. Admission is free.

• Brian Nahlen will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station Taproom in Little Rock. Admission is free.

• Mike Mayberry and The Slow Hands will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa. Admission is free.

• Foul Play Cabaret Burlesque Show will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Maxine's. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 the day of the show.

• Trey Johnson will return to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Griffin Restaurant. Admission is free.

• The Phenomenal Self will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vino's. Admission is $5.

• Won Run, Tiny Towns, Ante Yana, Hemmed in Hollow and Trashcan Bandits will perform in the finals of the Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rev Room. Tickets range from $5 to $21.

• Lee Bains & The Glory Fires, along with opening act Colour Design, will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at White Water Tavern. Admission is $7.

• The Wandering Troubadours will perform for a "St. Paddy's Day party" at 9 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music. Admission is $5.

• Mister Lucky will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill. Admission is $5.

• Tragikly White will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz. Admission is $10.

SUNDAY

Bluesboy Jag will perform at the Arkansas River Blues Society weekly blues jam from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Markham Street Grill & Pub in Little Rock. Admission is free.

• Mercy Bell and Paisley Fields will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at White Water Tavern. Admission is $7.

• A memorial to the late musician Ivan Yarbrough will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Rev Room. Admission is free, but donations of $5 are requested. For online donations see Arkansaslivemusic.com or call (501) 548-5811.

• Fox Den Burlesque, along with opening act Serpents of Eden, will perform at 9 p.m. Sunday at Stickyz. Admission is $10.

• The Minks will perform at 10 p.m. Sunday at Four Quarter Bar. Admission is $7.

MONDAY

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, plus opening act The Yawpers, will perform at 8 p.m. Monday at White Water Tavern. Admission is $10.

WEDNESDAY

Bluesboy Jag will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hot Rods in Pine Bluff for the Port City Blues Society's weekly blues jam. Admission is free.

