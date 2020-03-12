Lawsuit claims Little Rock police raid inflicted harm

A federal lawsuit claims Little Rock police inflicted emotional distress on a group of plaintiffs -- including five children between the ages of 4 and 15 at the time -- when a SWAT team unconstitutionally stormed a residence in 2017 in search of drugs.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by attorneys Michael Laux and Benjamin Crump says police used excessive tactics without establishing a high-risk situation that required a SWAT raid, and ultimately recovered only a small bag of marijuana.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, names the city, former Police Chief Kenton Buckner and seven narcotics and SWAT officers as defendants. The plaintiffs seek compensatory and punitive damages in a jury trial.

Violations alleged in the complaint include violations of the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable search and seizure; civil conspiracy; malicious prosecution; false arrest and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Information from a confidential informant contained in an affidavit presented to Judge Alice Lightle for approval of the so-called no-knock warrant also was untruthful and flawed, according to the attorneys.

During a news conference held Tuesday at Little Rock Church, Laux and Crump described the raid's tactics as inherently dangerous and traumatic.

"All of these children have documented cases of varying levels of emotional injury, distress," Laux said. "You've got a kid who was potty trained who is now suffering from chronic bed-wetting, almost to the date. You've got other children who are showing signs of agoraphobia and fears of being outside. All of them, understandably, have a fear of police officers."

According to the lawsuit, in March 2017 a confidential informant told police he had purchased $100 worth of marijuana at a residence on South Izard Street, where a man was selling "large quantities" of marijuana out of his home.

Police used that information to obtain the warrant, even though officers tailing the informant during the drug buy lost sight of the informant for about five minutes and did not witness the informant reaching the front door of the Izard Street residence, the lawsuit says.

On the morning of the raid, March 28, 2017, plaintiffs Reginald Harris and Latasha Maxwell -- a married couple who were separated at the time -- were looking after a group of kids ages 4, 11, 12, 13 and 15 in Maxwell's residence on Izard Street, the lawsuit says. The complaint alleges police stormed the residence with assault rifles drawn and physically assaulted the plaintiffs, including the children, while causing property damage.

Two of the children at the house were the couple's, and two were their nephews. The 4-year-old was a family friend. Harris and Maxwell's adult daughter also was in the house.

Maxwell said during the news conference that officers yelled at her to open the door, and when she did they pulled her down the steps. Police threw a flash grenade in the house while her husband and the children were still inside, she said.

Maxwell said she never received a copy of a search warrant.

Harris was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by certain persons. Court records show prosecutors later dropped the charges.

The lawsuit claims charges were dropped after Harris' defense attorney filed a motion to disclose the identity of the informant whose involvement in the controlled drug buy led to the raid. Laux said Harris does not live in the house.

The law requires authorities to show to a judge that exigent circumstances exist -- such as a suspect who is a danger to police -- when they want to forcibly enter someone's home in a no-knock raid, as opposed to a traditional search warrant when police have to announce their presence at the door before entering.

Laux and Crump have pursued the Little Rock Police Department and the issuance of no-knock warrants in court before. In 2017, Laux signed onto a federal lawsuit challenging the practice by plaintiff Roderick Talley, which gained national attention. That suit was voluntarily dismissed last April.

After the attention to departmental practices raised by Talley's lawsuit and others, the department announced last summer that it would adopt a new "threat assessment" form to determine whether a no-knock entry is justified. The threat assessment weighs factors such as a suspect's arrest history and the presence of weapons in the residence.

Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter declined to comment Wednesday on the latest lawsuit filed by Laux and Crump.

"I have not seen the complaint, I have only heard about it," Carpenter wrote in an email.

John Wilkerson, general counsel at the Arkansas Municipal League, represents the individual officers named in the lawsuit under the Municipal Legal Defense Program. Wilkerson said Wednesday that he had not seen a copy of the complaint and declined comment, aside from saying that he does not believe the city or the officers did anything wrong in this case or any of the other no-knock cases.

