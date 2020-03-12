LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Proud to be Arkansan; Pandemic practicality; He still doesn’t get it

Proud to be Arkansan

As an almost-94-year-old World War II Navy veteran, I thank Jim Hill of Bentonville for his 46 years of service to our nation in the U.S. Navy and for the service by his many family members.

I was born and raised in north Arkansas, but quit high school at the age of 17 to join the Navy during World War II. After being discharged in 1946 in California, I stayed there with other family members who had moved to central California from Arkansas. I married an Arkansas girl and raised my family in southern California. But during these years in California, we visited family in Arkansas every year. In the 1980s, my wife and I were able to escape California (long before the current exodus) and retire in Arkansas.

We live in the greatest country in the world where we still have freedom of movement, thanks to the brave men and women who serve and have served in our military. Now the people who put the current crazies into government positions in California are moving to Arkansas, bringing their liberal ideas with them. If those ideas are so great and work so well, why did these folks leave California? If they don’t like the way things are here or are “offended” by something, they can just close their eyes, plug their ears, turn their heads or move. I like Arkansas the way it is.

VERL SANDERS

Everton

Pandemic practicality

It is imperative that the reading populace have some education about this plague. History has some things to teach us, and I have learned a few things in my lifetime.

No. 1: In the mid-1300s, the Black Death was unleashed in Europe (specifically seaports of Italy). The people came up with two ideas of why it was happening: 1. Cats and dogs were carrying it, so they killed thousands of cats and dogs. This allowed the rat population to flourish (fleas on the rats carried the bug). 2. Sincere zealots thought it was punishment from God and they started whipping themselves and “mortifying their flesh,” which loosed blood in the streets as they walked and whipped and wailed from village to village. The lesson: Always look for “unintended consequences.”

No. 2: The secret to surviving as a small-business owner is knowing when to panic. This axiom is applicable regarding the pandemic.

The position of the populace should be: We do not know; we cannot be complacent, nor is it sensible to panic. Do what you can to prevent getting infected or infecting others. If every citizen of Maumelle washes their hands for 20 seconds under running water, multiple times a day (and if this happens nationwide), the country’s fresh-water supply will be quickly flushed down the drains. This is an “unintended consequence.” Many do not know, and I hate to tell you, but Earth’s fresh water is in jeopardy.

No. 3: Cover your coughs and your sneezes. Not with your hands, but into your elbow. Practice doing this at home and before getting out of your car to enter a public place. Without practice, you will cough/sneeze and, only then, cover.

Finally, I would like to see every business, school, hospital and place that receives the public post an 8 x 11 sheet of paper with this message, written in a Sharpie: “Please cover your cough or sneeze; there is a plague among us.”

BILL STORMS

Maumelle

He still doesn’t get it

Re John Brummett’s “Contemplating Hillary” column: Well, John, I will say it to you once more, you don’t get it. If you had ended your column with, “But women have told me, and will now tell me again, that I just don’t get it.” But then you made a turn into blaming women who, even though they had stayed with their cheating husbands, couldn’t vote for Secretary Clinton because she stayed with hers. You ended your column, “It sounds as if some women need to contemplate themselves.”

So Secretary Clinton, despite having garnered 3 million more of the popular vote in the entire country, lost because of the anti-stand-by-your-man vote, which made all of the difference in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. And her loss is the fault of women.

And, by the way, being stodgy is why Al Gore created the hanging-chad situation in Florida and why he honored the subsequent Supreme Court decision to make sure the government continued to operate.

I have been very upset by the literal trash, not litter, that I see on the byways that I travel most frequently—I-49, Wedington Drive, MLK Boulevard, Rupple Road, Broyles Road. I’ve seen trash driving from Fayetteville to Bentonville on I-49.

I’d rather see a column on that and how it can be prevented than one on how women can be blamed for not electing Secretary Clinton.

SUSAN SNELL

Farmington

Bernie’s health care

With Medicare for all, Bernie and his acolytes are promising they will provide health care to more of us for less money. If that is true, many of us live in the Dark Ages, for we have been taught that if you want more, you must pay more. (Of course, that assumes we cannot get other folks to pay for what we want.) It is amazing how a politician seeking an office can be sufficiently omnificent to be able to defy the basic tenets of economics.

If we are to pay less, economic logic says either we will get less, someone will have to pay more than their share via taxes, or others will get less. Will it be the insurance companies that get less? If so, we will be substituting bureaucrats for jobs in the private sector. That means a government employee sitting in a cozy office somewhere will decide what we need in terms of health care. Will it be the doctors and other health-care providers that will be getting less? If so, perhaps the best and brightest will find a more lucrative profession, leaving us with the less competent providing our health care. Alternatively, perhaps the supply of health-care providers will dwindle so that you and I will have to wait longer for whatever health care a bureaucrat says we can have. Will it be the hospitals that must pick up the cost of our health care with no further compensation? If so, one might see double or triple occupants in the same room, or even patients on gurneys in hallways.

Promises before an election don’t provide health care. In the post-election real world with Bernie, it is likely you and I would be the ones getting less health care.

PHILLIP TAYLOR

Fayetteville