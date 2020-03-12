Little Rock businesswoman named to Arkansas Highway Commission

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday named Little Rock business consultant Marie Holder to the Arkansas Highway Commission to fill out the unexpired term of the late Tom Schueck.

Schueck's 10-year appointment ends in January, but the governor said he expects to select Holder for a full 10-year term beginning next year.

Schueck, 78, died March 3 after an extended illness. Hutchinson said the vacancy on the five-member commission was too important to remain unfilled for long, noting that voters will consider a proposal to make permanent a 1/2% statewide sales tax devoted to road work in the November general election. Voters approved it in 2012 for 10 years.

"I wanted to make sure we had a full complement of commissioners as we go into a very important time in Arkansas with Issue 1 on the ballot with so many decisions the Highway Commission has to make daily," he said.

Hutchinson had earlier appointed Holder, 43, as the consumer representative on the Arkansas Medical Board.

