Little Rock mayor declares state of emergency for city

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has declared a state of emergency for the city of Little Rock and announced the cancellations of three large events that were scheduled in the coming weeks.

In a tweet Thursday morning, Scott said the verbal declaration is preemptive and allows the city to receive additional resources from the state and federal governments, if needed. He added that a formal written declaration will follow later today.

The mayor also announced that the city will reschedule three events that were set to take place in the next 60 days and were expected to have at least 200 attendees, “out of an abundance of caution.” The events are:

the Little Rock Police Unity Ball, hosted by the local Fraternal Order of Police and Black Police Officers Association chapters

the Sustainability Summit, a conference focusing on local sustainability efforts and education

Rights After Wrongs, an event connecting people returning to society from incarceration with resources

A forum the city’s Racial and Cultural Diversity Commission was scheduled to hold tonight on race and policing is also postponed, according to a post on the event’s Facebook page.

