Little Rock restaurant group to open eatery in Bentonville

Little Rock-based restaurant group Yellow Rocket Concepts, which operates ZAZA Fine Salad & Wood-Oven Pizza Co., Big Orange, Local Lime, Heights Taco & Tamale Co., and Lost Forty Brewing, plans to open Bentonville Taco & Tamale Co. this fall on the Bentonville Square, 101 W. Central Ave., Bentonville.

The 5,600-square-foot space will seat approximately 145 with a full bar, general dining and private dining spaces.

Yellow Rocket Creative Director Amber Brewer defines it as “a Northwest Arkansas iteration of Heights Taco & Tamale Co.,” on Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock's Pulaski Heights, which Yellow Rocket opened in 2015. The “Ark-Mex” menu, created by Yellow Rock Executive Chef Scott McGehee, features dishes and flavors “inpsired by the heritage of Arkansas-made and delta-influenced Mexican and Tex-Mex food,” according to a news relesae.