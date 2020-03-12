Sections
Little Rock School District to close through March 27
Little Rock School District to close through March 27

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 1:04 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Little Rock School District headquarters are shown in this 2019 file photo. ( Gavin Lesnick)

The Little Rock School District will finish the school day today and then be closed through March 27, Superintendent Mike Poore said early Thursday afternoon.

The week of March 23-27 is Spring Break, and the schools would have been closed anyway.

The district's after-school child care program will remain in operation on Thursday. However, all other after school activities will not be held.

A district Community Advisory Board meeting set for 5:30 p.m. is canceled but Poore anticipates holding a Twitter town hall event tonight to provide information and answer questions from district families.

Poore said schools in all four Pulaski County school districts — Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville-North Pulaski — will be closed as a means to limit exposure to the coronavirus.

