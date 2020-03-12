LR police identify homicide victim

Police on Wednesday released the name of a man found dead Tuesday inside a Little Rock house.

Officers discovered the body of John Floyd, 58, when they were dispatched to 1919 S. Brown St. just before 1 p.m. to check on a dialysis clinic's patient who had missed several treatments, according to a release from Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes.

In an interview Wednesday, Barnes would not immediately confirm how investigators determined the death to be a homicide.

The body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy. An investigation into Floyd's death is ongoing.

No suspects were named and no arrests have been made.

