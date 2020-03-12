Man sentenced to life without parole in Conway motel killing

A Maumelle man was sentenced last week to life in prison without parole after a jury found him guilty of a 2018 Faulkner County murder.

Zachery Keesee, 27, was sentenced Friday on one count of capital murder in the death of Leonel Panduro.

Panduro was shot May 8, 2018, at a Conway Days Inn, according to court documents.

Security footage showed a BMW and U-Haul truck arriving at the motel, a probable cause affidavit states, and two men entering Panduro’s room. The video then picked up the flashes of gunshots.

Keesee showed up at a relative’s home shortly after the shooting, according to other documents filed at the sentencing, and the relative told authorities she saw blood on his clothes.

The BMW, registered to a company owned by Keesee, was later found inside his brother-in-law’s garage, the documents state. Records showed Keesee listed as a contact for the U-Haul truck’s rental.

Keesee’s sister told police her brother knew Panduro through a drug dealing business, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A witness then told authorities Keesee and two others fled to Mexico after the killing, and while there, Keesee made jokes about the murder.

Christopher Bynum, 23, was also charged in the case and pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder and is serving a 30-year sentence.

Andrew Morstain, 34, is charged as an accomplice to capital murder in the incident, according to online court documents. His court case is ongoing.