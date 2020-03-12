Mexico City crash kills subway rider

MEXICO CITY -- A two-train subway collision in Mexico City killed a male passenger, injured 41 people and disrupted service Wednesday on the metro system serving this city of more than 20 million people.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter that one of the trains apparently reversed into the other by accident the previous night, shortly before midnight.

Twenty-five of the injured were treated at the scene, and the other 16 were taken to hospitals, Sheinbaum said. All the injuries were "light to medium" and not life-threatening. Hours later, Sheimbaum's chief of staff, Rosa Icela Rodriguez, said that only four of the 16 remained in hospitals.

She said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

Metro authorities said the two drivers of the trains were among those hurt.

Florencia Serrania, director of the subway system, said at a news conference that the "black boxes" from both trains, which will provide a "second-by-second" record of what happened, were turned over to the city prosecutor's office and their information appeared to be intact.

Workers had separated the stacked metro cars and were working to clear the track. Serrania said she expected the line to be ready for service this morning.

Migrants moved in Bosnia sweep

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- Bosnian police on Wednesday moved hundreds of migrants, who have been sleeping in a central town, to a refugee center near Sarajevo.

Police rounded up the migrants at the bus and railway stations in the town of Tuzla and transferred them to the camp in Blazuj.

No incidents were reported. Migrants carried plastic bags with their belongings as they walked calmly toward the buses lined up nearby. Authorities in Tuzla later removed dozens of small tents, blankets and other things left behind.

Thousands of people fleeing war and poverty have been stuck in Bosnia and elsewhere in the Balkans while looking for ways to move toward western Europe.

Impoverished Bosnia has been overwhelmed by the influx and officials have expressed concerns over a potential new wave after Turkey's decision to open its borders for migrants wishing to go to the West.

Migrants arrive to Bosnia from neighboring Serbia and Montenegro.

Pakistan pilot dies in fighter jet crash

ISLAMABAD -- A Pakistani fighter pilot died Wednesday when his F-16 jet crashed in woods near the capital while practicing aerobatic maneuvers ahead of this month's National Day celebrations, Pakistan's air force said.

There were no casualties on the ground or damage to property, according to an air force statement. Pakistani President Afif Alvi expressed his condolences to the family of the pilot, Noman Akram.

Footage on social media and television stations showed black smoke rising from a tree-filled area under overcast skies. One video appeared to show the plane pulling out of a steep dive before heading behind a hill, then the roar of the jet engine ends in a thump followed by a ball of fire.

Wednesday's crash happened ahead of the March 23 National Day celebration, which last year featured short- and long-range missiles, tanks, jets, drones and other hardware.

Pakistan's air force has been on high alert since February last year, when India launched airstrikes inside Pakistan. The strikes targeted Pakistan-based militants responsible for a suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian troops in Indian-administered portion of Kashmir.

A Section on 03/12/2020