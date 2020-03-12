Minor League halt postpones start for Naturals, Travelers

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced today plans to install additional protective netting at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale prior to the team's opening day April 16. Arvest Ballpark's protective netting will run from Sections 101-120 and maintain a minimum of 30 feet in height. Go to nwaonline.com/200227Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Minor League Baseball will indefinitely postpone the start of its season, the organization announced in a statement Thursday.

Among the teams affected by the postponement are the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in Springdale and Arkansas Travelers in North Little Rock.

The teams were scheduled to begin their seasons April 9 - the Travelers at home against Amarillo and the Naturals on the road at Corpus Christi. The Naturals were scheduled to play their first home game April 16 against Corpus Christi.

The Naturals are the Class AA affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, and the Travelers are the Class AA affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Both clubs compete in the Texas League.

"The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are in full support of the offices of Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball in thier decision to delay the start of the 2020 season," the Naturals said in a statement. "The health and well-being of fans, associates and players is and will always be our top priority."

The Naturals said they would communicate additional information to fans regarding ticketing.

Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball are among many sport organizations worldwide that have altered their schedule in response to covid-19. The start of the Major League Baseball season will be delayed at least two weeks and all spring training games have been canceled, the organization announced Thursday.