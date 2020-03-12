Oaklawn to disallow spectators through weekend

FILE — Horses and jockeys break from the starting gate at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Oaklawn plans to run its races this weekend, including the Rebel Stakes on Saturday, but the track announced Thursday evening it will not allow spectators to attend.

Patrons who purchased tickets for racing dates between March 13–15 will receive a full refund on those purchases. Refunds will start being issued on the next live racing date by visiting or calling the Reserved Seats Office.

“We represent the sport of kings," Oaklawn President Louis Cella said in a statement. "As such, we will act in a similar fashion to other sports organizations throughout the country. The health and safety of our fans, horsemen, and Team Members have always been and will continue to be our top priorities.”

The release states the casino will remain in operation.