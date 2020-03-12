ON THE GO: Cher's "Here We Go Again" tour is making a stop in Little Rock; The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra honors the Queen of Soul

Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw headline the Arkansas Symphony's Acxiom Pops Live! Concert Series: "Tribute to the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin," Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15 at Robinson Center Performance Hall. Geoff Robson conducts.

QUEEN OF POP

Cher, on her "Here We Go Again Tour" with special guest Nile Rodgers & Chic, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets are $39.95-$179.95, $499.95 for front-row seats (plus service charges); there is a limit of eight tickets per household. Visit ticketmaster.com or livenation.com.

QUEEN OF SOUL

Singers Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw pay "Tribute to the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin" with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Geoffrey Robson, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. It's the third concert in the 2019-20 Acxiom Pops Live! Concert Series. Sponsor is Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield. Tickets are $16-$70, $10 for students and active-duty military, free to the matinee for K-12 students with a paying adult. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

SHAMROCKIN' & ROLLIN'

El Dorado is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with the second annual "Shamrockin' on the Square," 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Main and Washington streets, El Dorado. The event will feature music, family games and food -- sponsor LaBella Gourmet Gifts and Delicatessen will host a crawfish boil. A beer garden will also be set up on South Washington Avenue. The cost is $5. Admission is free. Call (870) 862-4747 or visit MainStreetElDorado.org or facebook.com/mainstreeteldorado.

FLORAL FESTIVAL

The host of golden daffodils is the main attraction for the 27th annual Camden Daffodil Festival, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Camden (205 W. Washington St.). The weekend includes tours of the Daffodil Gardens; guided tours through Camden's museums, antebellum homes and historical sites complete with costumed re-enactments, sidewalk shopping, a 5K run, an arts-and-crafts show and sale, music, an antique car show and the annual steak cook-off. Festival admission is free; paid tickets are required for some events, including tours and the steak cook-off. Call (870) 836-9243 or visit camdendaffodilfestival.com.

INK INC.

Dealers and collectors join experts on pens and pen repairs for the Arkansas Pen Club's 37th annual Arkansas Pen Show, 10 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 201 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock. Admission is $5 each day, or $10 for a weekend pass, free for children 12 and younger. Visit arpenshow.com.

SINGER-SONGWRITER

Americana singer-songwriter John Fullbright performs at 8 p.m. today at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, part of Oxford American's 2019-20 Concert Series and its subsidiary Archetypes & Troubadours Series. University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy students will provide free health screenings, including blood pressure and blood glucose (sugar) readings, 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30-$36. Call (800) 293-5949 or visit Metrotix.com.

SISTER ACT

Grammy Award-nominated sister duo Larkin Poe -- Rebecca and Megan Lovell -- performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Tickets are $20-$65. Call (501) 812-2831 or visit uaptc.edu/charts.

'MIGHTY MISSISSIPPI'

A keynote address by two-time Grammy-winning folklorist Bill Ferris and a Delta Blues performance by Marcus "Mookie" Cartwright are part of the Fusion: Arts + Humanities Arkansas public symposium, "The Mighty Mississippi: HeART and Soul of the Southern Delta," 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Doors open at 5. Admission is free; reservations are required. Visit tinyurl.com/tkhf9f5.

Weekend on 03/12/2020