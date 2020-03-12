ON THE GO: Cher's "Here We Go Again" tour is making a stop in Little Rock; The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra honors the Queen of Soul

QUEEN OF POP
Cher, on her "Here We Go Again Tour" with special guest Nile Rodgers & Chic, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets are $39.95-$179.95, $499.95 for front-row seats (plus service charges); there is a limit of eight tickets per household. Visit ticketmaster.com or livenation.com.
QUEEN OF SOUL
Singers Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw pay "Tribute to the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin" with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Geoffrey Robson, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. It's the third concert in the 2019-20 Acxiom Pops Live! Concert Series. Sponsor is Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield. Tickets are $16-$70, $10 for students and active-duty military, free to the matinee for K-12 students with a paying adult. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.
SHAMROCKIN' & ROLLIN'
El Dorado is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with the second annual "Shamrockin' on the Square," 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Main and Washington streets, El Dorado. The event will feature music, family games and food -- sponsor LaBella Gourmet Gifts and Delicatessen will host a crawfish boil. A beer garden will also be set up on South Washington Avenue. The cost is $5. Admission is free. Call (870) 862-4747 or visit MainStreetElDorado.org or facebook.com/mainstreeteldorado.
FLORAL FESTIVAL
The host of golden daffodils is the main attraction for the 27th annual Camden Daffodil Festival, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Camden (205 W. Washington St.). The weekend includes tours of the Daffodil Gardens; guided tours through Camden's museums, antebellum homes and historical sites complete with costumed re-enactments, sidewalk shopping, a 5K run, an arts-and-crafts show and sale, music, an antique car show and the annual steak cook-off. Festival admission is free; paid tickets are required for some events, including tours and the steak cook-off. Call (870) 836-9243 or visit camdendaffodilfestival.com.
INK INC.
Dealers and collectors join experts on pens and pen repairs for the Arkansas Pen Club's 37th annual Arkansas Pen Show, 10 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 201 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock. Admission is $5 each day, or $10 for a weekend pass, free for children 12 and younger. Visit arpenshow.com.
SINGER-SONGWRITER
Americana singer-songwriter John Fullbright performs at 8 p.m. today at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, part of Oxford American's 2019-20 Concert Series and its subsidiary Archetypes & Troubadours Series. University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy students will provide free health screenings, including blood pressure and blood glucose (sugar) readings, 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30-$36. Call (800) 293-5949 or visit Metrotix.com.
SISTER ACT
Grammy Award-nominated sister duo Larkin Poe -- Rebecca and Megan Lovell -- performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Tickets are $20-$65. Call (501) 812-2831 or visit uaptc.edu/charts.
'MIGHTY MISSISSIPPI'
A keynote address by two-time Grammy-winning folklorist Bill Ferris and a Delta Blues performance by Marcus "Mookie" Cartwright are part of the Fusion: Arts + Humanities Arkansas public symposium, "The Mighty Mississippi: HeART and Soul of the Southern Delta," 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Doors open at 5. Admission is free; reservations are required. Visit tinyurl.com/tkhf9f5.
Weekend on 03/12/2020
Print Headline: ON THE GO