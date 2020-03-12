Pandemic call puts stocks in dive

Trader Michael Gallucci reacts to the turmoil in share prices Wednesday as he works at the New York Stock Exchange. More photos at arkansasonline.com/312stocks/. (AP/Richard Drew)

Stocks plunged around the world and the stress in U.S. credit markets deepened after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus spread a pandemic at a time when the Trump administration had not yet detail any stimulus measures to combat the economic fallout.

The latest bout turmoil tipped the Dow Jones Industrial Average into a bear market, ending the longest bull run in the history of American equities.

The Dow fell 1,464.94 points, or 5.9%, to 23,553.22. The Dow ended 20% below its February closing record, crossing the threshold widely considered the marker of a bear market.

The S&P 500 index fell 140.85, or 4.9%, to 2,741.38 and the Nasdaq lost 392.20, or 4.7%, to close at 7,952.05.

The broader S&P 500, which professional investors watch more closely, is a single percentage point away from falling into its own bear market. All but 10 stocks in the S&P 500 retreated Wednesday, with every industry down at least 3.9%.

Even a climb in Treasury yields, which has been one of the loudest warning bells on Wall Street about the economic risks of the crisis, wasn't enough to turn stocks higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 0.87% from 0.75% late Tuesday. That's a sign of diminished demand for safe investments.

The World Health Organization declaration rattled markets already on edge that the spreading virus will upend global growth.

President Donald Trump didn't detail stimulus plans that had been announced Tuesday, and on Wednesday he said the U.S. may not need to take those measures "if we get rid of the problem very quickly."

"Every day we get whipsawed back and forth, and what we're seeing today is general disappointment that fiscal policy is not at all clear in how it's going to stimulate the economy," said Michael Reynolds, an investment strategy officer at Glenmede Trust Co.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday spelled out more details about how it plans to keep short-term funding markets operating, two days after announcing that it was increasing the size of the support it was providing. The new announcement from the Fed's New York regional bank said that beginning today and continuing through April 12, it plans to offer at least $175 billion in daily overnight operations of its short-term funding operations known as the repo or repurchase market. The operations provide key support for businesses to meet short-term financing needs such as payrolls.

The top U.S. bankers sought to tamp down concerns that the wild stock market gyrations would send the economy into a tailspin, telling Trump that the pandemic isn't a repeat of the 2008 meltdown.

"This is not a financial crisis," said Citigroup Inc. chief executive Michael Corbat, who was among a dozen financial leaders summoned Wednesday to the White House. "Banks and the financial system are in sound shape and we are here to help."

The executives pledged to help small businesses and consumers get through any economic damage as the virus continues to spread. They also encouraged the government to support fiscal stimulus policies. None of the bankers asked for regulatory relief.

Signs that companies in the hardest-hit industries were drawing down credit lines to battle the effects of the virus on their businesses added to anxiety. The New York Stock Exchange said that it will restrict access to its trading floor, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"We have no idea when the coronavirus, the spread, is going to subside. That uncertainty is going to continue to create a lot of volatility," said David Spika, the president of GuideStone Capital Management. "We have no idea how to model it, we have no idea what to expect from it."

Boeing plunged 18% after it said it plans to draw down all of a $13.8 billion loan. Hilton Worldwide lost 9% when it said it would draw some of its credit line. United Airlines has lost more than a third of its value since Feb. 21 because many people don't want to risk flying. Cruise lines also have been hit hard. Even Apple, which entered 2020 after making sharp gains, has shed 6% since the beginning of the year as production of iPhones in China has been slower to ramp up than expected.

Crude oil sank 4.2% to sink below $33 a barrel. Municipal bonds tumbled, sending rates on 10-year benchmark state and local government debt higher by 22 basis points, the most since records began in 2011.

An index of consumer services providers that includes hotels, cruise operators, Starbucks and Chipotle plunged 8.3%.

Investors know that lower interest rates or government spending programs alone will not solve the crisis. Only the containment of the virus can do that. But such measures could help support the economy in the meantime, and investors fear things would be much worse without them.

The stakes are rising as the World Health Organization cited "alarming levels of inaction" by governments in corralling the virus when it made its pandemic declaration.

"The government probably should have been thinking about stimulus last month," said Kristina Hooper, Invesco's chief global market strategist. "Every day that passes makes the economic impact of coronavirus that much worse."

Many investors are worried that a divided Congress will have trouble agreeing to any plan, she said.

Besides worries about the virus and the government's ability to get something done for the economy, the market was also weighed down by a continued decline in oil prices, said Patrick Schaffer, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

"I want all retail investors to expect this environment will continue: sharp down days, sharp up days," he said. "This feeling of whiplash that people feel probably continues for some period of time."

The speed of the market's declines and the degree of its swings the past few weeks have been breathtaking. The Dow has had seven days in the past few weeks where it swung by 1,000 points. That has happened just three other times in history.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus, but the fear is that covid-19 could drag the global economy into a recession by hitting it from both sides -- supply and demand.

On the supply side, the worst-case scenario has companies with fewer things to sell as factories shut down and workplaces dim the lights because workers are out on quarantine. On the demand side, companies see fewer customers because people are huddling at home instead of taking trips or going to restaurants.

The coronavirus outbreak has moved so fast that its impact has not yet shown up in any nationwide economic data. Many economists still think the U.S. can avoid a recession, particularly if the disease is under control by the early summer.

But most also think the odds of recession have risen significantly in recent weeks. Measures of consumer sentiment have fallen sharply since the beginning of the year, a sign that consumers are likely to pull back on spending in the coming weeks.

Many analysts say financial markets will continue to swing sharply until the number of new infections stops accelerating.

"There's a real feeling that we don't know where this ends," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeremy Herron and Vildana Hajric of The Washington Post; by Stan Choe, Damian J. Troise, Alex Veiga, Yuri Kageyama, Katie Lam and Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press; and by Robert Schmidt, Elizabeth Dexheimer, Jesse Hamilton and Ben Bain of Bloomberg News.

