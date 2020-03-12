Pine Bluff sees 3rd homicide of 2020 with shooting death of 21-year-old

PINE BLUFF — The city’s homicide hiatus of more than two months was broken with an early morning homicide Thursday morning at an apartment complex at 2402 McConnell Circle near the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Dollarway Road.

Officers were called to the apartment complex about 1:30 a.m. in response to a report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. Upon their arrival, officers discovered the body of a man, identfied as Leoncio Flores, 21, of Pine Bluff, lying inside the doorway of Unit 5. Flores had been shot at least one time in the upper portion of his body, according to Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley.

According to Kelley, Flores was pronounced dead at 2:19 a.m. by Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher, and his body was sent to the state crime lab for autopsy.

This latest homicide, the third of 2020, comes two months and nine days after the last reported homicide in Pine Bluff, when city police arrested Michael Moore, 19, of Pine Bluff, in connection with the deaths of his mother, Lisa Moore, 52, and Jomarius Haltiwanger, 18, on Jan. 3 of this year. Moore was also charged in connection with the Dec. 31, 2019 stabbing death of 33-year-old Sidney Hayes of Pine Bluff.

Moore is currently in the Jefferson County jail, charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.