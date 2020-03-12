Poachers in Kenya kill 2 white giraffes

NAIROBI, Kenya — A white female giraffe and her 7-month-old calf, whose rare pigmentation mesmerized wildlife enthusiasts around the world, have been killed by poachers in Kenya, officials said.

The deaths of the giraffes left just one of the unusually colored animals in the country’s wild, a bull, out of a family of three, conservancy officials said.

Mohammed Ahmednoor, the manager of the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy in northeastern Kenya, where the giraffes lived, said in a statement that rangers had confirmed their deaths and that there were photographs of the skeletal remains.

“This is a very sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya as a whole,” Ahmednoor, said in a statement. “We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffe.”

“Its killing is a blow to the tremendous steps taken by the community to conserve rare and unique species, and a wake-up call for continued support to conservation efforts,” he added.