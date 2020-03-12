Putin's term-count reset gains lawmakers' assent

Russian lawmakers applaud Wednesday after voting in favor of constitutional changes that would allow President Vladimir Putin another two terms in office. If the measure is approved by court officials, the nation will vote on the changes April 22. More photos at arkansasonline.com/312russia/. (AP/The State Duma, The Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation)

MOSCOW -- Russian lawmakers on Wednesday rubber-stamped sweeping constitutional changes, and President Vladimir Putin's critics called for protests, condemning the move as a way to keep him in office after he hits his term limit in 2024.

If Putin won and completed two more terms as president, it would make him the ruler of Russia for 36 years -- longer than any other leader in its modern history.

The measure must still be approved by the country's Constitutional Court and by a nationwide vote next month before taking effect.

The Kremlin-controlled lower house, the State Duma, endorsed a set of amendments to the Russian Constitution and a provision that resets the term count for Putin once the revisions come into force. It cleared the chamber by a 383-0 vote with 43 abstentions, and several hours later it sailed through the upper house, the Federation Council, by a vote of 160-1 with three abstentions.

It is unclear when the Constitutional Court will rule, but a nationwide vote on the proposed amendments is set for April 22.

The 67-year-old former KGB officer has ruled Russia for more than 20 years, becoming the country's longest-serving ruler since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, who was in power for 29 years.

The constitutional amendment was proposed Tuesday by lawmaker Valentina Tereshkova, a former Soviet cosmonaut who was the first woman in space in 1963.

The measure would reset Putin's number of terms to zero, once the current term is up in 2024. It would allow him to run for president twice more after that, if he chooses.

The review of the provisions by the Constitutional Court is widely seen as a formality.

Other constitutional changes further strengthen the presidency and emphasize the priority of Russian law over international norms. The changes also outlaw same-sex marriage and mention "a belief in God" as one of Russia's traditional values.

The motion to reset the term count for Putin prompted immediate calls for protests from various opposition groups. On Tuesday night, about 200 people gathered near the Kremlin and lined up to hold solo pickets -- the only form of protest in Russia that is legal without prior authorization from the government.

"It was clear from the start that it is being done to keep Putin in power forever," opposition activist Alexei Miniaylo, who called for the pickets on his Facebook page Tuesday and continued protesting on Wednesday night, told The Associated Press. "But the brazen manner in which it was done elicited outrage."

Two opposition groups called for a bigger rally in Moscow on March 21 or March 22 and applied for permission from city authorities. Soon after, Moscow City Hall announced a ban on outdoor events with attendance of more than 5,000 until April 10, saying it was part of precautionary steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Activists then refiled their requests Wednesday, amending the maximum number of participants from 50,000 to 4,500.

"Our position is that if the coronavirus is such a dangerous threat, then they should cancel the vote [on the constitutional reform], as it can expose millions of people to infection," said Mikhail Svetov, leader of the Civil Society movement. "And if it is not that dangerous, then rallies should be allowed."

Information for this article was contributed by Francesca Ebel and Vladimir Isachenkov of The Associated Press.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting Wednesday at the Novo-Ogaryovo presidential residence outside Moscow. (AP/Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev)

