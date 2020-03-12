Race not over, says Sanders after losses

Bernie Sanders said Wednesday in Burlington, Vt., that while he was “losing the debate over electability,” he was winning the ideological debate and the generational debate with young voters. More photos at arkansasonline.com/312sanders/. (AP/Charles Krupa)

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Bernie Sanders is vowing to press ahead with his presidential campaign and planned to debate Joe Biden on Sunday, even while acknowledging his deficit in the Democratic race may be insurmountable.

The Vermont senator on Wednesday offered no further details on what his campaign may look like before or after he and Biden -- the last two major candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination -- spar this weekend on stage in Arizona.

Sanders addressed reporters in Burlington after offering no public statements Tuesday night, when he suffered a defeat in Michigan and losses in Missouri, Idaho and Mississippi. Sanders noted that he won the caucus in North Dakota and that the continuing count in Washington state remained close -- but admitted he was trailing badly in the race to secure enough delegates to secure the nomination before the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Washington's primary was still too early to call Wednesday, and because all votes there are cast by mail or by dropping them off in a ballot box, many ballots were marked for candidates who have since dropped out of the race.

"While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability," Sanders said, meaning Democrats think Biden has a better chance of beating President Donald Trump in the fall. "That is what millions of Democrats and independents today believe."

"Last night obviously was not a good night for our campaign from a delegate point of view," Sanders said. But he asserted that he was "winning the generational debate," saying that while Biden was appealing to older voters, he was drawing younger Americans, and that the party needed to build around the leaders of the future.

"Today, I say to the Democratic establishment, in order to win in the future, you need to win the voters who represent the future of our country," Sanders said. "And you must speak to the issues of concern to them. You cannot simply be satisfied by winning the votes of people who are older."

He was quick to add that he thinks he's the stronger choice, and that he could show that during Sunday's debate. Sanders promised to press Biden for answers about millions of Americans who don't have health insurance, a criminal justice system he said unfairly targets and punishes members of minority groups and raising the federal minimum wage.

"What are you going to do?" Sanders asked repeatedly as he ticked off a list of issues that also included climate change.

That Sanders was vowing to soldier on was hardly a surprise. The 78-year-old democratic socialist is nothing if not willing to take on the political establishment against all odds -- and Sanders' closest allies are happy to see him stay in the race, even if the rest of the party is not.

"The process of unity isn't just this pie-in-the-sky, vague, butterflies-in-your-tummy type of feeling," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, one of Sanders' highest profile supporters, said Wednesday in an interview on Capitol Hill. "It requires real coalition building, and coalition building requires plans and commitments to electorates to figure out how we unify. And so I think that this is a good opportunity for us to come together."

RoseAnn DeMoro, former executive director of National Nurses United and a Sanders confidant, said Sanders "has a mandate not to abandon the movement."

"Heroes aren't made, they're cornered," DeMoro said. "He is cornered."

Four years ago, under similar pressure in a primary match-up against Hillary Clinton, Sanders fought on for months before ultimately backing Clinton in July. Sanders has repeatedly insisted that he and Biden are friends and that he will back the former vice president if he's the party's nominee.

Still, Sanders didn't say Wednesday where he plans to travel next. His campaign was planning to open five offices in Arizona on Wednesday night, but using top supporters rather than the candidate himself.

Sanders left the podium without taking questions.

ENTER VIRUS

Also on Wednesday, Sanders canceled a scheduled conference call with surrogates, saying in an email to them that it would be rescheduled "so that we can better provide you with the most updated plans for upcoming states," according to a copy obtained by The New York Times.

Adding to the uncertainty is the spread of coronavirus, which forced both Sanders and Biden to cancel campaign events Tuesday night in Cleveland and prompted Sanders' team to say it would evaluate future events on a case-by-case basis.

Sanders had planned to hold a Friday rally in downstate Illinois, an event that aides now say will not happen because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. It's not likely Sanders will be able to hold his signature rallies -- which provide the evidence, as he says regularly, that his is the campaign of energy and enthusiasm -- in the immediate future.

Instead the Sanders campaign is planning virtual campaign events such as tele-townhalls and livestreamed events. But it's not clear how Sanders will demonstrate the energy he boasts about from behind a computer screen or over a telephone line.

Beyond the debate, the primary calendar could get even bleaker for Sanders. Next week, four more states vote and, while he is hoping his support with Hispanic voters can lift him in Arizona, Sanders faces a struggle in two important other states, Illinois and Florida -- where some voters are alienated by his recent comments defending Fidel Castro's communist government in Cuba.

With over half the delegates still to be allocated, aides to Sanders said they see more fertile terrain in the coming weeks. They point out that Sanders lost Illinois by less than a percentage point four years ago and see strength in Wisconsin and Puerto Rico.

Georgia, with its heavily black electorate, likely will go to Biden, who currently leads Sanders in delegates, 800 to 660.

"Trump must be defeated, and I will do everything in my power to make sure that happens," Sanders said. "On Sunday night in the first one-on-one debate of this campaign, the American people will have the opportunity to see which candidate is best positioned to accomplish that."

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, appear at a campaign rally Tuesday night in Philadelphia after his strong showing against Bernie Sanders in several primaries. With growing uncertainty over the coronavirus, Biden and Sanders are evaluating future public events. (The New York Times/Hannah Yoon)

