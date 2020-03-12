Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Hoonani Road in the seventh

BEST BET Big Sport in the fourth

LONG SHOT Jilted Bride in the eighth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 87-248 (35.1%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

LEWYS VAPORIZER** recorded a decisive 6-length victory at today's claiming price just two races back, and the exceptionally quick veteran recorded a strong work since his last race. BAJAN CASH has produced a powerful rally to win consecutive races at the meeting, and the pace figures to be contested enough to set up another big effort. CHIEF OF STAFF defeated $8,000 rivals by 5-widening lengths, but he will have to win from off the pace today.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Lewys Vaporizer Talamo Amoss 2-1

2 Bajan Cash Baze Hollendorfer 5-2

4 Chief of Staff Thompson Diodoro 3-1

5 You're Killin Me Canchari Cox 5-1

1 R Fast Life Garcia Mason 6-1

6 Louden's Gray WDe La Cruz Loy 15-1

3 Willow Ridge Mosqueira Hughes 20-1

2 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $16,000

MUTINEER*** was beaten only 2 lengths in a stronger field of 30K conditioned-claimers, and he drew an improved post and has a consistent two-turn record. HONORING MAJOR earned a competitive Beyer figure in a fast-closing fifth-place finish against better. COLONEL TALBOT set an honest pace before fading to fourth in his local debut, and he is taking a drop in class for winning connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Mutineer Baze O'Neill 2-1

7 Honoring Major Wales Fires 3-1

1 Colonel Talbot Mojica McKnight 5-2

2 Bookie's Blues Eramia Broberg 8-1

8 Georgia Deputy Loveberry Petalino 10-1

4 Dealin' Stelen W DeLaCruz Zito 12-1

3 Bacquero Flies Cannon Lukas 15-1

6 Please the Court Lara Compton 15-1

3 Purse $51,000, 1 mile, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $75,000

AUSTIN'S GAL*** has finished fourth in two races at the meeting, while landing in a field with two powerful winners. She may be the controlling speed at today's distance, and she is bred to go this far. ELUSIVE RIDE rallied from far back in an encouraging third-place finish, and the improving filly is having blinkers removed. ADDI finished fifth behind a talented maiden winner in her career debut, and she is dropping in class and may appreciate two turns.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Austin's Gal Canchari Robertson 9-2

4 Elusive Ride Rocco Puhich 5-1

5 Addi Santana Asmussen 4-1

7 Dawdle Bridgmohan Barkley 3-1

2 Unburnt Mojica Swearingen 5-1

3 Broadway Burn Quinonez Von Hemel 10-1

1 Magically Honored Cannon Lauer 10-1

4 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

BIG SPORT*** tracked a modest pace in a determined victory Feb. 21. He loves to win and had a swift subsequent breeze. ST. LOUIE GUY is an eight-race winner dropping to the lowest price of his career, and he keeps regular rider Alex Birzer. ROARING RULE is moving up a class level following a narrow win, and he was claimed by leading connections and can repeat.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Big Sport Mojica Broberg 3-1

3 St. Louie Guy Birzer Martin 4-1

2 Roaring Rule Santana Asmussen 5-2

1 Monday Confession Loveberry Villafranco 10-1

7 Virga FDe La Cruz Cox 8-1

9 Bar Stool Budget Roman Puhl 6-1

4 Plumbago Bailey Williams 12-1

5 Mischievous Dancer Eramia Petalino 15-1

8 Park Ridge Benny Baze Vance 15-1

5 Purse $43,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $40,000

MORNING SNOW** disappointed as an odds-on favorite after contesting a rapid pace in his 2020 debut. But he posted a strong recent work, and the likely pace-setter deserves another chance at this lower level. HAYDENS HAVOC earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a third-place allowance finish at Churchill, and he shows several big works for winning California trainer Peter Miller. HIDDEN RULER has raced well in starter allowance races, and he may get an ideal trip behind a strong pace.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Morning Snow Garcia Baffert 2-1

3 Haydens Havoc FDe La Cruz Miller 7-2

1 Hidden Ruler Rocco Ortiz 5-2

7 Box of Chocolates Talamo Hiles 9-2

4 Wicked Indeed Santana Asmussen 6-1

6 Jack Van Berg Baze Mason 10-1

5 Speaker Van Eramia Von Hemel 30-1

6 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $40,000

LIL TATER*** was forwardly placed in a competitive third-place return to the races, and she appears to hold a clear talent advantage at this lower level. MANY SWEET TREATS raced close to the pace before tiring in a solid third-place debut, and typical second-out improvement makes her a threat. DAT GIRL has finished third best in both of her races, and a turn back in distance may give her one big stretch run.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Lil Tater WDe La Cruz Loy 5-2

6 Many Sweet Treats Eramia Pish 7-2

3 Dat Girl Loveberry Hornsby 9-2

10 Arkansas Invasion Bailey Williams 12-1

7 Pulpit's Princess Bedford Hale 15-1

9 Dixie Cat Wales Westermann 8-1

8 Lori's Eyes FDe La Cruz Martin 5-1

5 Five Queens Birzer Martin 15-1

4 Esther Harr Cline 12-1

2 Guest in My Heart Mosqueira Hughes 20-1

7 Purse $92,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

HOONANI ROAD**** is a multiple stake-winner who has won seven of eight races at Oaklawn, and he is taking a drop after a second-place finish. J.E.'S HANDMEDOWN is a local stake winner who raced well in his first start after a long layoff. His late run must be respected. ROCK CITY ROADHOG was beaten only a head in his 2020 debut, and he likely needed the race. He was a two-time winner last season at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Hoonani Road Hill Catalano 8-5

3 J.E.'s Handmedown FDe La Cruz Altamirano 10-1

2 Rock City Roadhog Birzer Anderson 4-1

7 Bandit Point Harr Cline 7-2

4 Racer Quinonez Fires 15-1

5 Five O One Canchari Martin 8-1

8 Weast Hill WDe La Cruz Stuart 9-2

6 Marvelous Thunder Vazquez Cline 20-1

8 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

JILTED BRIDE** followed a maiden-sprint victory at Churchill with a deceptively good third-place two-turn debut, and notice the runner-up (Shedaresthedevil) won Saturday's Honeybee Stakes. CHARMING LADY set the pace in a competitive third-place route at Fair Grounds, and the winner finished second in the Honeybee. FIRE CORAL earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a two-turn maiden score Jan. 31, and the lightly raced filly is well bred and will be no surprise.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Jilted Bride Baze Asmussen 6-1

6 Charming Lady Bridgmohan Amoss 3-1

3 Fire Coral Santana Asmussen 5-2

9 Back in Charge Talamo McPeek 7-2

2 Piece of My Heart Canchari Robertson 9-2

7 Queen Bridget Hill Ortiz 15-1

8 She's All Wolfe Eramia Von Hemel 20-1

4 Seahawk Lisa Garcia Hollendorfer 15-1

1 Turnstone Rocco VanMeter 20-1

9 Purse $24,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

FROZEN HANNAH** raced close to the pace in a third-place finish. She is taking another drop in price, and her class may prevail. TICKLE BUNNY defeated state-bred allowance rivals only two races back at Remington, and she returns to the main track after an even effort on turf. ARROWSPHERE possesses sprinter's speed and may lead this field from gate to wire.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Frozen Hannah WDe La Cruz Contreras 3-1

4 Tickle Bunny Santana Asmussen 9-2

2 Arrowsphere Eramia Hartman 10-1

7 Weneedtotalk Mojica Diodoro 7-2

5 Swiss Dot Baze Ortiz 12-1

1 Abby in Pink Harr Cates 8-1

8 Expressly Felix Jansen 10-1

11 Mostly Awesome Loveberry Martin 8-1

9 Honor With Pride Cannon Morse 15-1

3 Angel of Dreams Roman Chleborad 20-1

12 Bendi Blu FDe La Cruz McBride 20-1

10 Button Mushroom Bailey Vance 30-1

Exotic possibilities

The third race starts a daily double and appears to be a race between ELUSIVE RIDE and AUSTIN'S GAL. I really like BIG SPORT in the fourth, so he is a single, which makes this bet very inexpensive. The sixth race offers a Pick-4 and LIL TATER can be a single, or possibly two others stand a chance to win. HOONANI ROAD is a logical favorite in the seventh race and will be singled. The eighth race is a three-horse race, and the ninth is competitive, so spreading and hoping for a price is recommended.

Sports on 03/12/2020