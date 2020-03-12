SEC, other conferences cancel basketball tournaments

Fans watch an NCAA college basketball game between Vanderbilt and Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Southeastern Conference has joined the rest of the Power Five leagues in closing off its men's basketball tournament to fans after Wednesday. The SEC opened its tourney after the NCAA announced that only family and essential personnel would attend its men's and women's tournament games that begin around the country next week. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The remainder of the SEC Basketball Tournament in Nashville, Tenn., has been canceled over concerns related to covid-19.

Other conferences, including the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12, also canceled their conference tournaments Thursday.

"We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event as well as viewers at home," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "While this was not an easy decision, the health and well-being of our entire SEC community is of paramount importance."

The SEC announced that Kentucky, its regular-season champion, will receive the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas was scheduled to play South Carolina in the SEC Tournament on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena. The Razorbacks won 86-73 in their opening game at the tournament against Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

With the cancellation, Arkansas' record stands at 20-12 overall and likely would keep the Razorbacks from playing in the NCAA Tournament, which was still on as of Thursday morning. The NCAA announced Wednesday it would play its men's and women's tournaments without fans.

The SEC announced a similar policy Wednesday night, barring spectators other than essential personnel, family members of players and coaches, and credentialed media over the final four days of its tournament. That directive also applies to other sports hosting games on SEC campuses.