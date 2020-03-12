SEC postpones baseball, other sports until at least March 30

— Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn won his 700th game with the program Wednesday.

He won't have a chance No. 701 for at least three weeks.

The SEC suspended regular-season play for all sports until at least March 30 on Thursday, one day after the league announced it would significantly limit spectators for games on its campuses until that date because of the spread of covid-19 in the U.S. The suspension in play does not apply to NCAA championship events, such as the track and field championships scheduled this weekend in Albuquerque, N.M.

For the Razorbacks' baseball team, the suspension means the loss of at least nine games - scheduled series at Mississippi State this weekend, at home against Alabama on March 20-22 and at Ole Miss on March 27-29.

The Razorbacks also have games scheduled against Oklahoma in Oklahoma City next Tuesday and at Troy on March 24-25. It is unclear whether those games will be played because they are under the control of other governing conferences.

Arkansas, ranked No. 15 nationally, is 11-5 this season. The Razorbacks' 10-9 victory over Grand Canyon on Wednesday was its fourth in a row.