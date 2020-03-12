SEC suspends on- and off-campus recruiting

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announces Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that fans will not be allowed in the arena to watch NCAA college basketball games in the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn., starting Thursday. The Southeastern Conference joined the rest of the Power Five leagues and announced that only family and essential personnel would attend its men's and women's tournament basketball games. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday that the SEC has suspended all on- and off-campus recruiting through March 30.

Several Arkansas football prospects had planned to visit Fayetteville during the timeframe. The Razorbacks hosted more than 30 prospects on Saturday. The Razorbacks are expected to begin spring practice on March 16.

If the banned is uplifted, Arkansas and other schools can begin hosting recruits on official visits and unofficial visits on April 1.

The spring signing period for basketball begins on April 15 and runs through May 20. Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman and his staff have reached out to at least three transfers.

Because of the suspension of on- and off-campus recruiting, schools will have a tight window to host prospects on official visits before signing day. Schools could host on April 1 and April 9-12 before the April 13-16 dead period.

No formal decision has been made in terms of spring football practice. The conference, as of now, is leaving those decisions up to individual schools.