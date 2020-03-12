Senator axes plans to subpoena files in Ukraine inquiry

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to reporters, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, about the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON -- A top Senate Republican abruptly canceled plans to subpoena records and testimony from an official connected to a Ukrainian firm that once employed the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

The decision by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, was made as Democrats have attacked the inquiry as being politically motivated. Some have warned it could play into Russian efforts to spread disinformation ahead of the presidential election in November.

In a message Wednesday to members of the panel, sent roughly an hour before a planned vote, Johnson said he would indefinitely postpone the subpoena for documents and testimony from Andrii Telizhenko, a Ukrainian who worked for a U.S. lobbying firm that acted on behalf of Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that employed Hunter Biden as a board member.

Johnson said he was doing so "[o]ut of an abundance of caution, and to allow time for [senators] to receive additional briefings."

But Johnson indicated that the investigation would continue. He said in an interview Wednesday that he would instead seek to directly subpoena the lobbying firm, Blue Star Strategies.

"My concern is they have not been cooperative," he said. "If we can get all the record, get all the answers, that's great. If not, we're going to have to continue and use other measures."

Johnson said he withdrew plans for the Telizhenko subpoena to win bipartisan support for his inquiry.

Two GOP panel members, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Rob Portman of Ohio, signaled discomfort with the subpoena. Romney, after initially criticizing the appearance that the inquiry was politically motivated, announced last week he would vote for the subpoena. Portman privately expressed concerns about the reliability of any information Telizhenko might providfe.

Portman declined to answer when asked whether he withheld his vote for the Telizhenko subpoena, forcing Johnson to change course. "I think he's made the right decision," he said.

Romney also praised the move: "I applaud his decision to take a close look at this and to see if we could find a proposal that meets with the support of both parties.

Asked whether he had the votes to move forward with the Telizhenko subpoena, Johnson said, "Yes, at some point."

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the top Democrat on the committee, had called for additional intelligence and law enforcement briefings for panel members on, among other things, whether pursuing investigations of the Bidens and Burisma was assisting the ongoing Russian campaign to interfere in western elections.

Peters and the panel's other Democrats objected to the Telizhenko subpoena, forcing the planned vote Wednesday.

Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, earning significant pay, at a time when his father was acting on behalf of the Obama administration to combat corruption in Ukraine. But no evidence has emerged to suggest that Joe Biden acted in his family's interest in that capacity.

