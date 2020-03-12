Severe storms possible today across large part of Arkansas, National Weather Service says

A large part of Arkansas is under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday as a storm system moves through the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Dan Koch said a strong system will move across Arkansas throughout the day, hitting central areas around sundown, give or take an hour.

The storm brings with it a chance for wind damage or large hail, Koch said.

He said unlike previous storms this week, wind conditions with the storm are also presenting a risk for tornadoes, albeit a low one. He said the chance for tornadoes could fluctuate, depending on conditions as the storm develops and moves.

The risk for severe weather is forecast to be highest in northeast Arkansas tonight where Koch said a warm front may combine with the storm system to create more volatile conditions.

Aside from severe weather, flash flooding is also a concern across the state before the storm system moves out overnight into Friday morning, Koch said.

Additional systems are expected to move through Arkansas in the next few days. The weather service said up to 3 or 4 inches of rain could fall across most of the state in the next seven days, with western Arkansas possibly seeing up to 5 or 6 inches in some areas.