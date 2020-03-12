State board sides with supporters of Sparkman schools; K-12 to remain open

Sparkman High alumni, students and parents beckoned the State Board of Education on Thursday to keep the K-12 campus going in spite of its own superintendent calling it “the very definition of a failing school” and one that needed to be shut down.

In the end, and by a 4-3 vote, the board sided with the pro-Sparkman supporters and chose to keep Sparkman High and Elementary schools open in spite of their declining enrollment and low scores.

“I feel very blessed,” said Valerie Barbarita, one of more than a dozen people who spoke during Thursday’s public meeting in Little Rock. “Our town did a lot of praying over this.”

Barbarita told the board that morning that the threat of both schools being closed was “agonizing” for her, her two children who attend the elementary school and the entire Sparkman community.

The Harmony Grove School District sought to close the entire K-12 campus after the end of the current school year. Its board of directors had voted 5-2 to close it. By rule, a local board can only close a school in its district if the vote is unanimous. If a majority vote in favor of a school closure, the matter goes before the state board.

