State says first case of virus detected

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith (left) announce the first case of the coronavirus in the state. Hutchinson then declared a state of emergency and encouraged Arkansans to “reconsider” traveling out of the state. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

An Arkansas patient on Wednesday tested positive for the new coronavirus, prompting Gov. Asa Hutchinson to declare a public-health emergency.

Several colleges also announced that they would temporarily close or offer online-only classes, citing concerns about students in health-related fields or others who had come in contact with the patient, who was hospitalized at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

Sitting at a table along with Cabinet members at the Capitol, Hutchinson told reporters that he was also restricting out-of-state travel by state employees, and he encouraged all state residents to carefully consider their plans for spring break vacations.

"I urge Arkansans to rethink, to reconsider every trip out of state," Hutchinson said.

"Ask some simple questions. Is it to a state or area with confirmed cases? Does the trip include large gatherings with other people from multiple unknown locations? When you return, will you have contact with the elderly or with other large groups? Are you driving or going by mass transportation? Are there safer options for the vacation?

"These are reasonable questions that Arkansans should ask themselves as they look at their travel plans," and they are similar to those that Cabinet officials will consider when weighing employee requests for out-of-state travel, Hutchinson said.

PATIENT ISOLATED

The patient, believed to have contracted the virus while traveling outside the state but within the country, was isolated in the intensive care unit of the hospital with "very severe" symptoms of covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, Department of Health Secretary Nate Smith said.

He said the test was performed overnight at the department's laboratory in Little Rock, with the results coming back within about two hours before Hutchinson spoke about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Amy Cahill, the hospital's chief of staff, said in an afternoon news conference that the patient was in stable condition and in a room with negative pressure to prevent the spread of contaminants.

At noon, authorities from the Pine Bluff Police Department and Jefferson County sheriff's office had the main entrance blocked and were redirecting traffic that tried to enter a parking lot across the street. At the entrance, employees wearing face masks could be seen escorting people in and out of the entrance and handing out masks.

The hospital announced that it would limit visitor access to the main entrance or emergency room and would screen visitors for symptoms. All visitors will be required to say which patients they are visiting.

Staff members were taking appropriate precautions, such as wearing protective gear, while caring for the coronavirus patient, Cahill said.

"It's not novel that we take care of sick patients every single day," she said. "We have lots of infectious diseases. This is what we do."

It was the state's first positive test for the virus in an outbreak that has spread from Wuhan, China, to several countries and most states. The virus was declared by the World Health Organization on Wednesday to be a pandemic.

The positive results are officially considered "presumptive" until confirmed by a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laboratory, but Smith said Arkansas' test is believed to be highly accurate.

He said a Health Department team was working to retrace the hospital patient's recent travel history and determine the hospital staff members and others in the state whom the patient had been in contact with.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the department's medical director for immunizations and outbreak response, said the department is recommending home quarantine for health care workers and others considered at medium or high risk of exposure to the virus under guidelines from the CDC.

Those categories include people who have prolonged close contact with a patient with the coronavirus without using adequate protective equipment, such as a mask and eye protection.

Smith said he didn't have details yet on where the patient traveled, when the patient became ill, when the patient was admitted to the hospital and where the patient lives.

"The travel history is really difficult to put together right now because the patient is ill," he said.

Citing patient privacy concerns, he declined to give the patient's age or sex but noted that the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are at the highest risk of developing complications.

WEB OF CONTACTS

At noon, Southeast Arkansas College in Pine Bluff closed its 1,200-student campus, saying three respiratory therapy students learned they were exposed to the patient during a clinical rotation a day earlier.

Later Wednesday, Pulaski Academy, a private, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade school in Little Rock, said it would close for the rest of the week after a parent who is a physician told school officials that she had come into contact with the patient in Pine Bluff.

The parent's child, a second grader, was picked up Wednesday afternoon, and other parents were allowed to take their children home early, the school said in a statement.

The Pulaski Academy student's family and the three college students were placed under 14-day home quarantines, according to the school statements.

Meanwhile, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and University of Arkansas at Monticello said they were switching to online-only classes starting today, and Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock said it was canceling its in-person classes until at least March 30.

A UAPB statement said 11 "nursing students participating in clinicals" and two faculty members are believed to have had "indirect contact" with the patient.

At UAM, a student reported having direct contact with the patient on Monday, spokesman Ember Davis said.

Pulaski Tech cited a medical professional who had treated the Pine Bluff patient and who has a relationship with a college employee. That employee has been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The college also noted that a respiratory therapy student treated a patient who is being tested for the virus.

A student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock also plans to self-quarantine after recently having direct contact with the patient in Pine Bluff, according to an email circulated around campus Wednesday and obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

University officials confirmed the email had been sent to the campus but did not provide more information to the newspaper about how the university planned to proceed with campus activities.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville said in a statement on its website that it had asked all faculty members to be prepared to offer online classes by March 30.

An Arkansas Department of Corrections spokesman said the hospitalized patient does not have any known connections to the prison agency, which is based in Pine Bluff and operates several prisons in the area.

EMERGENCY FUNDS

President Donald Trump's administration announced that Arkansas will receive $6.2 million from the $8.3 billion in emergency funding for virus response approved by Congress last week.

That's short of the $8.8 million that Smith told state lawmakers on Tuesday that his department would likely need for extra expenses related to the virus over the next three to six months.

Smith said Wednesday that the smaller funding amount wouldn't hamper the department's efforts.

"In most of these public health emergencies, it takes six months or more before we get any additional funding, so this has been very, very timely," Smith said.

He said the positive test result will likely accelerate plans by the department and the University of Arkansas to set up one or more free-standing facilities in Central Arkansas where specimens for testing can be collected without patients having to go to a doctor's office or hospital emergency room.

Steppe Mette, chief executive of UAMS Medical Center, said in a phone interview this week that Baptist Health has also been involved in the discussions and that other health care providers could also join the effort.

He said the discussions are "pretty mature" and that a facility could be operational within a week or so.

The facilities would be designed for people with symptoms of covid-19 but who aren't sick enough to require hospital care.

Directing them away from hospitals and doctors' offices would help prevent the spread of infection and also keep providers from becoming overwhelmed, he said.

"We expect that there will be a large demand for testing, and the better that we can direct those people outside of our emergency rooms or even urgent care areas, the better for everybody," Mette said.

Smith said the Health Department laboratory has enough kits to conduct 1,800 to 2,000 tests -- translating to 900 to 1,000 patients, since two specimens are collected from each patient.

Large private laboratories have also started conducting tests. Burlington, N.C.-based LabCorp had reported three negative test results to the Health Department as of Wednesday.

The Health Department reported Wednesday morning that it was conducting tests of 14 patients. Smith said those tests, which are not necessarily related to the Pine Bluff case, were all negative.

Since late January, the department has received negative test results on 12 other patients using its own laboratory or the CDC's lab.

The department also reported that more than 100 patients were under 14-day home quarantines after returning to the state from countries affected by the virus.

EMERGENCY DECLARATION

The virus spreads much like the flu, through respiratory droplets emitted when people sneeze or cough, health officials have said.

Illnesses from the virus have ranged from mild to severe. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Hutchinson's emergency declaration puts the Health Department as the lead agency in charge of the state's response to the virus.

It bars cities and counties from adopting "quarantine regulations of commerce or travel" without the department's authorization and gives the department "sole authority to close public school campuses throughout the state for reasons related to" the virus.

That provision applies only to K-12 public schools, Hutchinson said, although he said he's encouraging higher-education institutions to consult with the Health Department and Department of Education before closing.

The proclamation also exempts agencies from procurement and personnel laws that interfere with the response to the virus and exempts from certain federal regulations commercial vehicles transporting "essential items" such as groceries and medicine.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said the declaration would allow the state to invoke a law prohibiting stores from "price gouging" on items such as food and hand sanitizer.

Hutchinson said the travel restriction will be in place for 60 days, requiring state employees to receive approval from Cabinet heads for out-of-state trips.

He said he didn't see a need to limit large public gatherings, including ones that bring in visitors from outside the state.

If the event involved travelers from South Korea, "we need to rethink that," he said.

But, he added, "We want our economic development growth to continue.

"We have prospects coming into Arkansas and obviously want to maintain normal health anti-flu type precautions that we're asking the public to engage in, but we're going to be doing business in Arkansas."

Information for this article was contributed by Dale Ellis, Emily Walkenhorst and John Moritz of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

