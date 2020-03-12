Texas man arrested after assault at VA

A Texarkana, Texas, man assaulted another man in front of a Veterans Administration health-care facility on Wednesday, according to a Pulaski County sheriff's office arrest report.

Deputies responded to the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center at 2200 Fort Roots Drive in North Little Rock at about 8:30 a.m. where Phillip Applewhite, 54, had pushed the victim to the ground, sat on top of him and punched him in the face, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The victim was transported to the emergency department at the hospital with multiple wounds on his face and the back of his head, according to the report.

According to the report, the building on the VA campus in which Applewhite works halted operations during the conflict.

Applewhite was taken to Pulaski County jail. He is charged with misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. No bail had been set Wednesday night.

Metro on 03/12/2020