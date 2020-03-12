Top Walmart exec gives $1M to UA

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart Inc., speaks during the annual Walmart shareholders meeting, Friday, June 1, 2018 at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Top Walmart executive Doug McMillon and his wife Shelley are giving $1 million to continue their support of a retail innovation laboratory at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

"Learning how to solve customer problems fast is key to staying ahead of change. We hope to help prepare and inspire a new generation of students to take on these challenges in the retail industry and others," McMillon, a 1989 UA accounting graduate, said in a statement released by the university.

The couple gave $1 million to UA in 2014 that ultimately led to the establishment of the McMillon Innovation Studio, which opened in 2016.

The studio occupies former shop space in the Harmon Parking Facility on campus and allows students from different academic backgrounds to work with industry representatives to solve real-world problems, Matt Waller, dean of the Sam M. Walton College of Business, said in a statement.

"This additional gift will allow us to scale up that work to support more students," Waller said.

Metro on 03/12/2020