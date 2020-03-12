Tourney to go on sans fans

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announces Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that fans will not be allowed in the arena to watch NCAA college basketball games in the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn., starting Thursday. The Southeastern Conference joined the rest of the Power Five leagues and announced that only family and essential personnel would attend its men's and women's tournament basketball games. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The first two games of the SEC Tournament were played with fans in attendance Wednesday in Nashville, Tenn.

The final 11 games will be played in a mostly empty Bridgestone Arena.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced between Wednesday's games that the league would not permit spectators at the tournament beginning with today's games. The attendance ban will not apply to the tournament's essential personnel, family members or to credentialed media.

The policy, established in response to the spread of the coronavirus within the U.S., also will apply to sporting events on all 14 SEC campuses.

"After conferring with local and national health authorities, we remain confident in our ability to safeguard the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and other staff who will participating, as well as the limited number of family members and media who will be in attendance at the tournament," Sankey said in a statement.

"We regret the inconvenience and disappointment this decision has caused our fans, especially those who have already traveled to Nashville for the tournament."

The Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Big East conferences put similar attendance limitations in place for their conference tournaments Wednesday, and the NCAA announced that no fans will be permitted to attend its men's and women's basketball tournaments that are scheduled to begin next week.

"We were meeting this morning with our athletics directors and the very first agenda item was coronavirus -- what does it mean now and what's happening on our campuses, and how does it play out?" Sankey said in an interview with SEC Network. "We had new information at the national level that guided our decision making, specifically the NCAA made a recommendation to reduce fan access to the NCAA Tournament.

"When you look at the reasoning, that created need for a deeper conversation that ultimately led to the decision we announced tonight to limit fan access here in Nashville."

This is the second time that the SEC has limited attendance at its tournament, albeit for a much different reason. In 2008 a tornado struck the Georgia Dome in Atlanta during a tournament game between Mississippi State and Alabama, and the final five games were moved to the nearby Georgia Tech campus because of concerns about the dome's structure.

Only essential personnel, official team parties -- including administrators, bands and cheerleaders -- and credentialed media were permitted inside for the final two days of the 2008 tournament, which resulted in Georgia defeating Arkansas in the championship game.

Hood honored

Derek Hood, a forward at the University of Arkansas from 1995-99, was recognized during halftime of Wednesday's game.

Hood is one of 14 players -- one from each SEC team -- named as a league legend this year.

Hood, who was a McDonald's All-American from Kansas City (Mo.) Central, scored 1,247 points and recorded 1,002 rebounds and 103 blocked shots during his Arkansas career.

His career rebound total ranks second all-time for the Razorbacks, and as a senior in 1998-99 he set the program's single-season rebound record with 349.

In Nashville

Arkansas improved to 7-8 in SEC Tournament games played at Bridgestone Arena, which is hosting the tournament for the ninth time.

The seven victories in Nashville are the second most by the Razorbacks in a city that has hosted the tournament. Arkansas had a 14-10 record in Atlanta, which hosted the tournament 11 times between 1995-2014.

Arkansas' record in the tournament in other cities is: 2-1 in St. Louis; 1-1 in Lexington, Ky., and Birmingham, Ala.; 1-2 in Memphis; 1-3 in New Orleans; and 0-1 in Tampa, Fla.

'T' time

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman and forward Reggie Chaney both drew technical fouls against the Commodores.

Chaney was whistled with 3:11 remaining for mouthing at Vanderbilt's Jordan Wright. It was Chaney's second technical of the season.

Musselman's technical came with 1:07 left after he was outside the coaching box and near midcourt after he had been warned arguing a jump-ball call.

Familiar voice

John George, the long-time public address announcer at Arkansas, is handling the same duties at the SEC Tournament for the 14th consecutive year.

George worked his first SEC Tournament in 2007 and has called all but two tournament games since. He replaced Cal Stephens, who was the tournament's public address announcer from 1979-2006.

George has been the Razorbacks' announcer at basketball games since the 1980-81 season.

Proud papa

Former NBA all-star Scottie Pippen attended Wednesday's game and sat behind the Vanderbilt bench. Pippen's son, Scotty Pippen Jr., is a freshman for the Commodores.

Pippen, who grew up in Hamburg and played college basketball at the University of Central Arkansas, was a six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

'Big' blocks

Arkansas big men Ethan Henderson and Reggie Chaney had an impact on the game with both their rebounding and shot blocking.

Henderson finished with 3 blocked shots and 3 rebounds in 16 minutes, while Chaney had 3 blocks and 5 rebounds in 18 minutes.

Sports on 03/12/2020