UA suspends in-person classes amid coronavirus concerns

Old Main at the University of Arkansas. ( Associated Press )

FAYETTEVILLE — In-person classes have been suspended effective immediately at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with classes switching to remote instruction beginning Monday, according to an announcement Thursday from Chancellor Joe Steinmetz.

The change will last through the spring semester, which is set to end with final exams May 4-7.

Steinmetz, in the message, states that “this is not a closure.”

Instead, “housing, dining and other services continue to be provided.”

The university has about 4,950 students living in UA-operating housing, including approximately 2,700 freshman.

"While no members of the university community have been diagnosed with covid-19, we continue to prepare for that potential while working to complete the current academic semester,” Steinmetz said in the announcement.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said six presumptive cases of the new coronavirus had been identified in four central Arkansas counties.

