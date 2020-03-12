UALR reports on shots in campus lot

Authorities are investigating after shots were fired in a parking lot on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus Wednesday afternoon, according to an email sent by the school.

Shots were fired in the University Plaza parking lot just before 2 p.m. A dark sedan, later identified by Little Rock police as a Nissan Sentra, was seen leaving the campus heading west, according to the email.

UALR police spoke with witnesses, and the investigation was handed over the Little Rock police, according to UALR spokeswoman Angie Faller.

A man and a woman were in the vehicle that drove away, according to Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes. The man got out of the vehicle and fired shots at another vehicle in the parking lot before fleeing, Barnes said.

The vehicle that was shot at also fled the scene, according to Barnes.

