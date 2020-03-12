Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

UALR reports on shots in campus lot

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:37 a.m.

Authorities are investigating after shots were fired in a parking lot on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus Wednesday afternoon, according to an email sent by the school.

Shots were fired in the University Plaza parking lot just before 2 p.m. A dark sedan, later identified by Little Rock police as a Nissan Sentra, was seen leaving the campus heading west, according to the email.

UALR police spoke with witnesses, and the investigation was handed over the Little Rock police, according to UALR spokeswoman Angie Faller.

A man and a woman were in the vehicle that drove away, according to Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes. The man got out of the vehicle and fired shots at another vehicle in the parking lot before fleeing, Barnes said.

The vehicle that was shot at also fled the scene, according to Barnes.

Metro on 03/12/2020

Print Headline: UALR reports on shots in campus lot

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT