U.S. Capitol closing to public until April amid virus scare

by The Associated Press | Today at 8:54 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — The West Front of the U.S. Capitol is shown on Sept. 25 in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON — Congress is shutting the Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus.

The House and Senate sergeants at arms said in a statement that the closure will begin at 5 p.m. EDT Thursday. Lawmakers, aides, journalists and official visitors will be allowed into the buildings.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The statement says officials are acting "out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

