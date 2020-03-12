Sections
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton shuts D.C. office to prevent spread of virus

by Frank E. Lockwood | Today at 9:13 a.m.
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton is shown in this file photo.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton has closed his Capitol Hill office "to protect the health of his staff and to prevent the spread of the Wuhan virus. D.C." his office announced Thursday morning.

The Republican from Dardanelle said his Arkansas offices will remain open. Washington-based staffers will work from home temporarily, he added.

The announcement comes amid news that the coronavirus is increasingly present in the Washington, D.C. area.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"An aide in another Senate office has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus; other congressional employees are likely to test positive in the days ahead," Cotton said in a written statement released by his office.

The lawmaker portrayed the closure as "an ounce of prevention" and urged others to also take precautions.

“Together, through prudent and responsible actions, we can arrest the spread of this virus and protect the health of our nation," he stated.

