A very sweet repeat

Melbourne players celebrate after defeating Quitman 47-28 to win the Class 2A girls basketball state championship Thursday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/313girls2a/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

HOT SPRINGS -- Melbourne won its second consecutive Class 2A girls state basketball championship Tuesday night with a 47-28 victory over Quitman at Bank OZK Arena, and the Lady Bearkatz may not be done filling the trophy case.

"They're really good," said Quitman Coach Timothy Hooten, whose Lady Bulldogs (30-4) won a state title in 2017. "They might run off four in a row."

Melbourne (34-2) outscored Quitman 26-9 in the second quarter to build a 32-14 halftime lead, and the Lady Bearkatz led 44-21 after three quarters before cruising in the final eight minutes.

Sophomore Kenley McCarn, the tournament MVP, finished with 8 points and 10 rebounds, and 6-2 freshman Jenna Lawrence scored 11 points, grabbed 4 rebounds and blocked 7 shots to highlight a present and future that have the Lady Bearkatz looking for a return trip to Hot Springs next season.

"We don't know what's in store exactly," said junior forward Josie Roark, who contributed 5 points and 5 rebounds, "but all I know is we want to come right back here. We want to make it a three peat. We want to come right back here where we are right now. Some teams regress, but we're not looking to do that. We're only going to get better."

That Melbourne was able to repeat as champion was a testament to the progress the Lady Bearkatz made after losing three seniors from last season's squad and their sophomore point guard who moved to Missouri with her family.

"We had a lot of stuff to sort out," Coach Eric Teague said. "This isn't the same group. By the end of the year, we were really clicking."

McCarn contributed to last season's championship after getting called up to the varsity in January, but Lawrence was in junior high, while Webb and Roark played lesser roles.

Still, the team was expected to do well, just like big things will be expected next season.

"This year, we felt there was a target on our back," Teague said. "We got everybody's best shot, and we faced some adversity. But we kept getting better and better."

One of the key's to Melbourne's rise was the development of Lawrence, who admitted to being nervous during her team's five-point first quarter. She missed her first five shots, but finally got things going after spending a few minutes on the bench at the end of the opening eight minutes.

"My teammates told me to calm down," Lawrence said. "Kenley said, 'Look for the ball.' "

Lawrence looked for the ball on both ends, blocking six shots in the first half, and altering many other shots from Quitman, which finished 10 of 43 from the field, including 2 of 18 on three-pointers.

"Their size definitely affected us, because when you go up to shoot there's a hand in your face," Hooten said.

It was not just Lawrence, but 6-1 junior Kylee Humphries, who was the starting center for last season's team.

"When you have a 6-1 post who started last year and now comes off the bench, you know you're loaded," Hooten said. "They're a great team."

Lucie Holland led Quitman with a game-high 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

MVP

Kenley McCarn

Melbourne

The sophomore guard finished with 8 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals to help Melbourne roll past Quitman. Of the Lady Bearkatz's seven three-pointers, McCarn had a team-high two. She averaged 16.5 points in four games of the Class 2A state tournament, including a 25-point performance against Des Arc in the Class 2A semifinals.

AND ONES

Melbourne won its second consecutive state championship and third overall (1973). ... Quitman was making its first championship-game appearance since 2017, when it won its first title. ... Melbourne's two losses this season came to Class 6A Bentonville and Classen (Okla.). ... Melbourne finished the season with a 24-game winning streak. ... During a 26-9 second quarter, the Lady Bearkatz shot 10 of 14 (71.4%) from the floor.

-- Jeremy Muck

At a glance

CLASS 2A GIRLS

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES

CHAMPIONSHIP

Melbourne 47, Quitman 28

SEMIFINALS

Melbourne 68, Des Arc 54

Quitman 40, Earle 28

QUARTERFINALS

Melbourne 54, Bigelow 38

Des Arc 43, Riverside 42

Quitman 71, Marmaduke 37

Earle 59, Conway Christian 41

FIRST ROUND

Melbourne 67, Fordyce 27

Riverside 55, Acorn 38

Quitman 84, Hector 45

Conway Christian 48, Danville 42

Bigelow 53, Eureka Springs 41

Des Arc 49, Flippin 38

Marmaduke 59, Murfreesboro 42

Earle 48, Cossatot River 26

Melbourne’s Kiley Webb (right) drives to the basket while guarded by Quitman’s Erin Stephens during the second quarter Thursday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Melbourne’s Kenley McCarn had 8 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals to earn MVP honors as the Lady Bearkatz defeated Quitman 47-28. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Melbourne’s Jenna Lawrence (left) blocks the shot of Quitman’s Lucy Holland (42) during the third quarter Thursday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Sports on 03/13/2020