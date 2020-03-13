Sections
AAA suspends spring sports

by Jeremy Muck | Today at 2:27 a.m.

HOT SPRINGS — The Arkansas Activities Association announced Thursday night that it will suspend all spring sports activities beginning Sunday through Monday, March 30, because of coronavirus.

The news came hours after the AAA decided to postpone the final two days of the state basketball championships played at Bank OZK Arena.

Sports affected include baseball, softball, soccer and track and field. The baseball, softball and soccer seasons are scheduled to run through May 23, while track and field’s season is expected to finish May 21 with the decathlon and heptathlon in Fayetteville.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced earlier Thursday that public schools in Pulaski, Saline, Jefferson and Grant counties will close through March 30 because of corona-virus concerns.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

After March 30, the AAA will reassess the situation and announce further plans.

Print Headline: AAA suspends spring sports

