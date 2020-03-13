Arkansas-Oklahoma baseball game officially canceled

Arkansas teammates (from left to right) Jacob Nesbit, Christian Franklin, Robert Moore, Heston Kjerstad, Braydon Webb and Casey Martin wait for a video review during an NCAA baseball game against Oklahoma on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

— The baseball game between Arkansas and Oklahoma that was scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled, the Oklahoma City Dodgers announced Friday.

The game was scheduled to be played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, and would have served as a home game for the Sooners. The game was originally scheduled to be played on the Oklahoma campus in Norman.

It was to be the second meeting this year between the teams. Oklahoma defeated Arkansas 6-3 on Feb. 28 at the Shriners College Classic in Houston.

"This decision was made in close coordination with both institutions and local officials as the health and safety of fans is of the utmost importance," the Dodgers said in a statement.

Fans who purchased tickets to the game are asked to call the Dodgers at 405-218-1000 for information regarding refunds.

The cancellation comes as little surprise as sport organizations worldwide suspend competition in response to covid-19.

All of Arkansas' baseball games have been suspended until at least March 30, at which time the SEC will decide whether to proceed with spring sports, including softball, outdoor track and field, golf and tennis.

Arkansas' baseball team was scheduled to play 10 conference opponents three times apiece beginning tonight at Mississippi State. Series against Alabama at home and at Ole Miss also fall during the SEC's period of suspended play.

On Thursday, the Sun Belt Conference announced all of its spring sports were suspended indefinitely, effectively canceling or postponing two scheduled baseball games the Razorbacks had at Troy on March 24-25.

Additionally, the Big Ten and Summit League have canceled all spring sports competitions, eliminating Arkansas' scheduled home game against Oral Roberts of the Summit League on March 31, and scheduled games at Michigan State of the Big Ten on April 21-22.

The Razorbacks have other scheduled nonconference games at home against Missouri State on April 14 and Arkansas-Pine Bluff on April 28. Arkansas is scheduled to play UAPB at Dickey-Stephens Ballpark in North Little Rock on April 29.

The Missouri Valley Conference and Southwest Athletic Conference - the governing conferences for Missouri State and UAPB, respectively - have suspended their seasons through the end of March.

The NCAA canceled all of its spring sport championships Thursday, including the College World Series that was scheduled to be played June 13-24 in Omaha, Neb. While the NCAA's decision eliminates the possibility of a nationwide postseason, individual conferences can still elect to complete their previously-scheduled regular seasons.