At The Post

THURSDAY'S ATTENDANCE 4,000

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $296,765

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,744,000

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,040,765

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:30 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

ADMISSION General admission, free; reserved seats, $4.50

PARKING $2 until 4 p.m.

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Tampa Bay, 11:45 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, noon; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 3:15 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 5 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 6:30 p.m.; Sam Houston, 6:45 p.m.

THURSDAY'S STARS

Jockeys Ricardo Santana Jr. and Walter De La Cruz both won two races Thursday, with Santana riding winners for trainer Steve Asmussen.

Santana and Asmussen won with Roaring Rule ($7.40, $4, $3.40) in the fourth race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.92, and with Fire Coral ($7.20, $3.80, $2.60) in the eighth race, which covered 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.90.

De La Cruz was aboard Lil Tater ($4.40, $3.20, $2.40) in the sixth race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.57, and Frozen Hannah ($7, $3.60, $2.60) in the ninth, which took 1:38.59 to cover 1 mile.

Santana's two victories give him 33 for the meeting, which puts him six ahead of David Cohen in the jockey standings. Joseph Talamo and Martin Garcia are tied for third place with 22 victories each. De La Cruz has 16 victories for the meeting, which is good for sixth place.

Asmussen now has 27 victories in 143 starts for the meeting, which puts him in second place in the trainer standings, six victories behind Robertino Diodoro.

HE'S BACK

Lightly raced Basin will make his 3-year-old and two-turn debut in Saturday's Grade II Rebel Stakes for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

From the first crop of Liam's Map, Basin hasn't started since a 61/2-length victory in the Grade I Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga on Sept. 2. Basin was targeting the Grade I Breeders' Futurity at Keeneland on Oct. 5 before a minor lower leg injury sidelined the colt for the remainder of the year.

"Held my breath for a while now," owner Ryne Poncik said. "We're not there yet, but hopefully we'll get there.

"Steve really, really took his time. I'll tell you the truth, about four weeks ago, three weeks ago, I didn't know if we were going to make a Derby prep because he was taking his time and pretty much letting Basin tell us when he was ready."

Poncik said Basin signaled his readiness with a 5-furlong bullet workout of :59.20 on Feb. 25 at Fair Grounds, where the colt had been based before shipping to Oaklawn earlier this month. Basin worked a half-mile in :51.80 Monday morning.

Among the horses to win the Rebel in their 3-year-old debuts are Sunny's Halo (1983), Victory Gallop (1998), Lookin At Lucky (2010) and American Pharoah (2015). Basin's layoff -- almost 6 1/2 months -- is longer than any of those four horses. All had two-turn experience as well.

"It's the layoff and the two turns," Poncik said. "Say he ran in the Futurity and had a layoff. I would probably feel a little better, but it's up in the air right now what to think. Just happy to be at another race."

FINISH LINES

Wendell Fong will be considered for the Grade III Count Fleet Spring Handicap for older horses on April 11, according to trainer Jeremiah Englehart. Wendell Fong, in his 4-year-old debut, ran third behind Whitmore in Saturday's Hot Springs Stakes. "Right now, we're king of weighing all of our options," Englehart said. "Obviously, you've just got to tip your cap to Whitmore. He's going to probably be back in the Count Fleet. I was actaully really happy the way he came out of the race. He galloped [Thursday] morning and seemed like he was on the bit and healthy, which is always a good sign. It's definitely a possibility." Whitmore has won the Hot Springs the last four years and captured the Count Fleet in 2017 and 2018. ... Wicked Whisper "probably" will run in the Grade III Fantasy Stakes for 3-year-old fillies on April 10, owner Alex Lieblong of Conway said. Wicked Whisper was being pointed for last Saturday's Grade III Honeybee Stakes before spiking a fever last month and missing scheduled workouts, Lieblong said. Trained by Steve Asmussen, Wicked Whisper won the Grade I Frizette Stakes on Oct. 6 at Belmont Park before being beaten for the first time in her last start, the Grade I Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies at Santa Anita on Nov. 1. The Honeybee was the final major local prep for the Fantasy. Wicked Whisper has trained this winter at Fair Grounds.

