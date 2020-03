Biden, Sanders call for virus sally, unity

WILMINGTON, Del. -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday called for a sweeping national response to the coronavirus outbreak, criticizing President Donald Trump for a response he said was insufficient and warning that the widening public health crisis should not be viewed through a lens of politics.

"This administration has left us woefully unprepared for the exact crisis we now face," Biden said in a speech delivered from his hometown of Wilmington, Del.

A short time later, Biden's Democratic presidential rival, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, said the outbreak may isolate Americans working from home and in quarantine, and he suggested that the country needs to band together, not divide.

"If there ever was a time in the modern history of our country when we were all in this together, this is the moment," Sanders said. He said of Trump's White House, "We have an administration that is largely incompetent and whose incompetence and recklessness have threatened the lives of many, many people in this country."

Biden said he is already up to meeting such challenges better than Trump is.

"No president can promise to prevent future outbreaks, but I can promise you this: When I'm president, we will be better prepared, respond better and recover better," Biden declared. "We will lead with science, listen to the experts, will heed their advice. We'll build American leadership and rebuild it to rally the world to meet the global threats that we are likely to face again."

Biden and Sanders gave their dueling addresses on the coronavirus less than 24 hours after Trump spoke to the nation from the Oval Office about a public health crisis he'd previously downplayed.

Sanders called on Trump to declare a national emergency and said a hot line should be established for people seeking information about the coronavirus.

He also said the U.S. is at a "major disadvantage" compared with other countries since many people have no medical insurance.

Sanders has advocated for fully government-financed health care under a "Medicare for all" system that is the centerpiece of his campaign. But he said Thursday that in the meantime during the outbreak, the government must ensure that "everyone must be able to get all of the health care that they need without cost." He added that if a vaccine to the virus is developed, it should be free.

With his speech, Biden unveiled several policy proposals and said Trump is "welcome to adopt all of it today." Biden called for all medically necessary testing for the virus to be accessible and without cost. He called for Congress to enact paid leave for all Americans, both as a temporary fix in responding to the current health crisis and a long-term solution to what he describes as a key gap in U.S. labor practices.

Biden also proposed mobilizing federal resources to ensure at least 10 testing sites in every state and providing federal aid, including from the Pentagon, to put a stand-up hospital in any American city where an outbreak exceeds the capacity of existing health care infrastructure.

Biden pledged that his administration would hold daily briefings in any such crisis, with top public health professionals in front of cameras to address the nation directly. Aides said Biden's aim, besides addressing the current situation, was to give voters a practical example of one of his core arguments: that he'd be ready on Inauguration Day to handle whatever trials reach the Oval Office.

Biden and Sanders have canceled public events ahead of Tuesday's primaries, yielding to public health officers and elected officials who are discouraging large campaign rallies. The pair will meet in a debate Sunday night on CNN, without a live audience.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Sanders is 78. Biden is 77.

Information for this article was contributed by Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press.

