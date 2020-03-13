Burma yields GIs' possible remains

MANDALAY, Burma -- The U.S. military on Thursday repatriated what may be the remains of service personnel who were lost in action in Burma during World War II.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that ruling military authorities adopted in 1989. Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other regime opponents have refused to adopt the name change, as have the U.S. and Britain.

The remains from Burma's central Sagaing region were repatriated at a ceremony at Mandalay International Airport after being recovered in a mission carried out by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Embassy said.

The remains will be flown to the agency's laboratory in Hawaii for analysis and potential identification.

There are 505 U.S. servicemembers still unaccounted for in Burma.

The remains repatriated Thursday are thought to be related to a B-25G bomber with a crew of seven that was lost in February 1944. Burma was then a British colony occupied by Japanese forces.

War-crime suspect jailed in Finland

HELSINKI -- A Finnish court has jailed in a custody hearing a 50-year-old Sierra Leone man suspected of committing serious war crimes and crimes against humanity from 1999 through 2003 during Liberia's bloody second civil war.

The man is suspected of several murders, gross human-rights abuses in exceptional circumstances, aggravated war crimes and an aggravated rape, said the Pirkanmaa District Court during Thursday's hearing in the southern city of Tampere.

The man wasn't publicly named but the Finnish newspaper Iltalehti, citing court documents, identified him as Gibril Ealoghima Massaquoi, a citizen of Liberia's neighbor Sierra Leone who had lived in Finland for more than 10 years.

Official charges against Massaquol need to be filed by the end of January 2021, the Finnish court said.

Massaquoi was arrested Tuesday by Finland's National Bureau of Investigation, or NBI, in his hometown of Tampere, a key Finnish industrial and university town where, according to Iltalehti, he has a regular job and a family with children.

The African nation of Liberia's first and second civil wars are estimated to have killed at least 500,000 people.

Syrian road blast kills four people

BEIRUT -- A car bomb exploded at a checkpoint manned by Turkey-backed opposition fighters in northeast Syria killing at least four people Thursday, local officials and Syrian opposition activists said.

The governor's office of Turkey's southern Sanliurfa region said in a statement on its website that one gendarmerie corporal and three local security personnel were killed in the attack.

It blamed Kurdish militants for the blast on the road leading to the Syrian town of Ras al-Ayn on Thursday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the blast killed five, including three Turkey-backed opposition fighters and two members of Turkey's paramilitary force.

The governor's office said 10 others were wounded, including seven civilians, who were being treated in the Turkish border village of Ceylanpinar and their conditions were stable.

Turkey has blamed explosions that killed and wounded dozens of people in northeast Syria in recent months on Kurdish fighters.

Ankara views the Kurdish fighters as terrorists for their links to a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey. The Kurdish fighters had, however, partnered with the U.S. against the Islamic State group.

