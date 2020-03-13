Follow live: Hunter Yurachek press conference notes

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek

• It has been an incredibly challenging 72 hours for college sports. In the last hour, the SEC announced it is suspending athletic-related activities through April 15. No team practices, workouts, and that goes for individuals as well. We continue to provide academic services and services related to injuries. We need to do our part in college athletics to make sure his virus does not spread.

• I want to thank Greg Sankey for his incredible leadership during the last several days. He's been at the forefront of this. The SEC has made several decisions this week, and we have done it as a conference. These decisions are in the best interests of our student-athletes and all involved.

• On canceling events into June: I was disappointed in how those decisions were delivered. I would have liked to have had the chance to discuss those things with our coaches and athletes, and for them to not find out on social media. I'm not saying it was the incorrect decision, but I don't think that needed to be delivered yesterday.

• The resumption of spring sports are up in the air. It's going to be a challenge. We've got a lot of challenges ahead of us.

• Contact with athletes, and morale: They are struggling. Not only here, but across the country, are struggling, especially seniors. Some were expecting to compete for championships, and that has been taken away from them. I don't think it has sunken in yet for many of our athletes.

• We had a coaches meeting at lunch. I think coaches understand what we are going through as a country right now. They are understanding and disappointed as well. They know how hard these kids have trained, and now they don't have a chance to compete.

• Eligibility concerns: There is a lot that goes into that. It is not just about gaining eligibility for seniors. Athletes in other classes are included, and there are scholarship limits. It is not as simple as just saying everyone gets their year back.

• On what he will be doing in the days/weeks to come: I'm going to get ready for the 2021 season soon and we are prepping for the fall in terms of marketing, etc. Not seeing these athletes compete will leave a big void for me, as it will for many in this room.

• We are looking into compensating workers in arenas/stadiums. They have been good to us, and we understand this is a primary source of income for many. We are going to check with Landmark to see if we can assist them.

• We have some info in place where we will provide refunds for everything through April 15 in terms of tickets.

• Coach Sam Pittman and I have had discussions. We will petition to try to get our spring practices in at some point, maybe in May or June.

• We're looking into financial ramifications. There will also be some expense saving. We won't be using hotel rooms, food, etc. There will be some losses in revenue we will have to address. We have done a good job building reserves for a rainy day, and this is certainly a rainy day.

