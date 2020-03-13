Former Arkansas police officer pleads innocent to battery charge

PARIS — A former Paris police officer has pleaded innocent after being accused of kneeing a jail inmate in the face in September.

Christopher Munoz Brownlow, 33, of Clarksville requested that the Logan County Circuit Court enter the plea to the one charge of second-degree battery against him in a waiver of arraignment filed Wednesday by the lawyer representing him, Russell Wood of the Wood Law Firm in Russellville.

Logan County Circuit Court Judge Jerry Don Ramey on Friday set May 8 as the date for Brownlow’s pretrial hearing and May 29 as the date for his jury trial.

Brownlow had been charged with the Class D felony on Feb. 19. He had been arrested by Arkansas State Police on Feb. 18, and had been released from the Logan County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.