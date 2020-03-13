Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Former Arkansas police officer pleads innocent to battery charge

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 11:35 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

PARIS — A former Paris police officer has pleaded innocent after being accused of kneeing a jail inmate in the face in September.

Christopher Munoz Brownlow, 33, of Clarksville requested that the Logan County Circuit Court enter the plea to the one charge of second-degree battery against him in a waiver of arraignment filed Wednesday by the lawyer representing him, Russell Wood of the Wood Law Firm in Russellville.

Logan County Circuit Court Judge Jerry Don Ramey on Friday set May 8 as the date for Brownlow’s pretrial hearing and May 29 as the date for his jury trial.

Brownlow had been charged with the Class D felony on Feb. 19. He had been arrested by Arkansas State Police on Feb. 18, and had been released from the Logan County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT