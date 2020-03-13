Jailed for contempt, Manning to go free

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Chelsea Manning will be released from jail after a federal judge determined that her testimony was no longer necessary against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The grand jury investigating the anti-secrecy group is no longer active, federal judge Anthony Trenga of the Eastern District of Virginia said.

"Ms. Manning's appearance before the grand jury is no longer needed," he wrote. "Her detention no longer serves any coercive purpose."

The judge left in place more than $250,000 in fines he imposed for her refusal to testify to the grand jury.

A hearing had been scheduled for today. Manning had argued that she had shown she proved she could not be coerced into testifying and therefore should be released.

Manning, a former Army private, has been detained in Alexandria for 11 months. Manning's lawyers confirmed Wednesday that she tried to kill herself in jail that day. Authorities said they stepped in before serious harm occurred.

Hacker Jeremy Hammond, who was also being held in civil contempt for refusing to testify before the WikiLeaks grand jury, also was ordered released but he is still serving a 10-year prison sentence in his hacking case.

Assange is currently fighting extradition from the United Kingdom to Alexandria on espionage charges he argues are political.

Weinstein eager to fight on, lawyer says

NEW YORK -- A day after receiving a 23-year prison term in his New York City rape case, Harvey Weinstein was in medical and legal limbo on Thursday but indicated through a lawyer that he is still eager to fight looming criminal charges in Los Angeles.

Weinstein, 67, suffered chest pains the day before at the Rikers Island jail complex, where the former movie mogul was initially taken after sentencing in his landmark #MeToo case, officials said. He was transferred to Bellevue Hospital to be evaluated, the second time he has been hospitalized since a jury found him guilty last month of rape and sexual assault.

In addition to the heart issues, Weinstein's lawyers have said, he has been dealing with the ramifications of unsuccessful back surgery stemming from a car crash last summer and a condition that requires shots in his eyes so he does not go blind.

After Weinstein's sentencing, prosecutors in Los Angeles announced that they were beginning the extradition process to get him there for an arraignment on charges he raped a woman and sexually assaulted another in 2013.

The situation still hasn't discouraged Weinstein, one of his lawyers said Thursday.

"He has not given up by any stretch of the imagination," said defense attorney Arthur Aidala. "He wants to fight California, and he wants to win his appeal here. That's his plan."

Presidents' spiritual guide guilty of fraud

SHREVEPORT -- A Texas megachurch pastor and former spiritual adviser to two U.S. presidents has pleaded guilty to bilking investors out of millions of dollars alongside a Louisiana investment adviser.

Kirbyjon Caldwell pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, news outlets reported. Caldwell was the senior pastor of Windsor Village United Methodist Church in Houston and a spiritual adviser to George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Caldwell's co-defendant Gregory Smith, a Shreveport financial planner, pleaded guilty to the same charge in July.

According to the Department of Justice, Caldwell and Smith persuaded people to invest about $3.5 million in historical Chinese bonds that had no investment value.

Smith began approaching victims about the investment in 2013 and promised high returns. In 2013 and 2014, about $3.5 million was "invested" and divided among Caldwell, Smith and others, prosecutors said. Caldwell used about $900,000 to maintain his lifestyle and pay down personal loans and mortgages, prosecutors said.

Tennessee House OKs proclamations bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee would no longer be required by law to sign a proclamation that names a day each year after a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader, according to legislation passed by lawmakers on Thursday.

The unopposed vote in the Republican-led House moves action to the Senate on the bill that targets Nathan Bedford Forrest. Among the critics of the day dedicated to Forrest is GOP U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who last summer called for Lee to change the law.

The Republican governor pushed the legislation, which initially sought to remove Nathan Bedford Forrest Day as a day of special observance. House lawmakers amended the bill to keep the day in state law, but remove the requirement that the governor sign off on proclamations for special days of observance.

The law in question requires the governor to sign six proclamations throughout the year designating days of special observance, including Nathan Bedford Forrest Day on July 13, Robert E. Lee Day on Jan. 19 and Confederate Decoration Day on June 3.

