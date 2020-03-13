Malzahn cherishes Arkansas moments

Gus Malzahn’s career as a high school coach in Arkansas — where he won three state championships — along with winning multiple championships as a college head coach and offensive coordinator has earned him a spot in the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. (AP/Chris O’Meara)

Chris Wood met Gus Malzahn not through football, but softball.

It was the summer of 1995, and Malzahn's softball team needed another player for a tournament in West Memphis. Wood's roommate at Arkansas Tech, Greg Hughes, played on the team and brought Wood along for the weekend.

Gus Malzahn at a glance POSITION Auburn head football coach HOMETOWN Fort Smith HIGH SCHOOL Fort Smith Christian COLLEGE Henderson State AGE 54 (born Oct. 28, 1965) FAMILY Wife Kristi, daughters Kylie and Kenzie, grandsons Anderson and Elliott, mother Edie and stepfather Ray Ruhman NOTEWORTHY Malzahn has a 62-31 record in seven seasons at Auburn, where he won the 2013 SEC championship and the 2017 West title. … SEC coach of the year in 2013, when he also won numerous national coaching honors. … Only active SEC coach to beat Alabama’s Nick Saban with a 3-4 record. … Arkansas’ offensive coordinator in 2006 when the Razorbacks won the SEC West title … Auburn’s offensive coordinator in 2010 when the Tigers won the national championship. … Led Arkansas State to a 9-3 record and the Sun Belt Conference championship in 2012. … Inducted into the Arkansas High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 2013. … Won Arkansas high school state championships at Shiloh Christian (2A in 1998 and 1999) and Springdale (5A in 2005). … Led Hughes to the 3A state championship game in 1994. … Began coaching career as Hughes’ defensive coordinator in 1991. … wrote a book, The Hurry-Up No Huddle: An Offensive Philosophy in 2003. … Born in Irving, Texas, but moved to Arkansas as a third-grader … Walk-on receiver at Arkansas, then transferred to Henderson State and lettered in 1988 and 1989.

"Gus played shortstop and had a good arm in the field, but he could literally destroy a softball when he hit it," Wood said. "He crushed it."

As it turned out, Malzahn became a big hitter as a football coach, too.

Malzahn's career as a high school coach in Arkansas -- where he won three state championships -- along with winning multiple championships as a college head coach and offensive coordinator has earned him a spot in the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

"I was shocked," Malzahn, Auburn's head coach since 2013, said of hearing the news last fall that he's part of tonight's induction class. "It's just such a big honor, and I'm very humbled by it.

"You grow up in the state of Arkansas, and then you get a call that you're going to be inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame. It's pretty surreal for me."

Wood, Springdale Har-Ber High School's head coach after serving as an assistant for Malzahn at Shiloh Christian and Springdale, said Malzhan -- who was born in Irving, Texas, but grew up in Fort Smith -- is worthy of Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame recognition.

"Gus is deserving of this because he moved our state forward in the way you attack people offensively, how you attack people on special teams," Wood said. "He did some different looks on defense, too.

"When you look at football in our state, there are a lot of things that have a Gus flavor to them. He's been such an innovator."

Malzahn became known for implementing the hurry-up, no-huddle offense at Shiloh Christian -- where he won back-to-back Class 2A state titles in 1998 and 1999 -- but he started his coaching career as the defensive coordinator at Hughes High School in 1991.

When Dale Coomer resigned as head coach after the 1991 season to take a job in Van Buren, Malzahn was promoted to fill the position at the Class 3A school in eastern Arkansas.

Malzahn recalled that he and his wife, Kristi, drove to West Memphis to have a celebratory dinner at Shoney's.

"I was so excited," Malzahn said. "Then I found out the next day that I was only person that applied for the job. That's a true story."

Hughes, which closed in 2015 because of declining enrollment, had limited financial resources and was isolated geographically, but Malzahn called it the perfect place to start his coaching career.

"I tell you what, I didn't have a clue what I was doing," he said. "I'm not making that up. I'm being totally serious.

"But Hughes was a wonderful place with great people -- and great kids to coach -- and it was really low profile, so I got a chance to make mistakes and learn from them.

"It was just real pure and a lot of fun to be there. It was a really, really special time for me. It really laid the foundation for everything."

Malzahn played receiver at Henderson State University, where his coach, Ralph "Sporty" Carpenter, died in February of 1990 during Malzahn's senior year.

Without his college mentor to help him find a coaching job, Malzahn drove a delivery truck in Fort Smith for six months to pay the bills and sent out resumes to numerous high schools.

After Malzahn become the head coach at Hughes, he reached out to high school coaches in Arkansas such as Barton's Frank McClellan, Wynne's Don Campbell and Fort Smith Southside's Barry Lunney Sr. for advice on how to run a program.

"I really looked up to those three coaches in particular -- they're legends -- and I picked their brain as much as I could," Malzahn said. "As a young coach, I really tried to model myself after them."

Malzahn said Lunney offered a particularly valuable lesson.

"I met with Coach Lunney, and he said, 'How many plays do you have?' " Malzahn said. "I said, 'Oh, Coach, we've got 100 or 200 plays. We can run anything.'

"Then he said, 'How many can you run perfect?" I said, 'None.' He said, 'Pick four or five plays and get it to where you can run them perfect no matter what look the defense gives you. And don't add another play until you get those down perfect.'

"That was some of the best advice that I ever got as a coach."

Malzahn led Hughes to the 1994 Class 3A state championship game, where the Blue Devils lost to Lonoke 17-13. He coached at Hughes for one more season before Jimmy Dykes -- Shiloh Christian's athletic director at the time -- hired him as the Saints' coach.

"From the opening conversation I went down the list of things I was looking for in a coach for Shiloh Christian, and Gus checked all the boxes," said Dykes, a college basketball analyst for ESPN. "I wanted someone that was really disciplined and going to implement a year-around system for our kids. I wanted someone I thought was going to grow them as young men. We talked a lot about accountability, and how important that was in a program. He was all on board from Day One.

"I could just sense that he was very detailed and he was not going to let anyone get away with anything in that program that wasn't at a high level. That's who he still is today."

After Shiloh Christian went 6-6 in 1996, Malzahn made the switch to the hurry-up, no-huddle offense.

"The first year we played around with, like, three plays in a row going no huddle," Malzahn said. "We'd get really good momentum, then we'd go back to huddling, and we'd lose it.

"In the offseason, the coaches just put our heads together and said, 'Let's go to no-huddle and play as fast as we can and see what happens.' "

Shiloh Christian went 57-2-1 the next four seasons, and Malzahn moved on to Springdale, where his 2005 team was loaded with talent -- notably quarterback Mitch Mustain and receiver Damian Williams, who both played at the University of Arkansas and transferred to Southern California -- and went 14-0 with a Class 5A state championship.

"That group was so fun to coach," Malzahn said. "I was blessed to be part of it."

Arkansas Coach Houston Nutt hired Malzahn to be the Razorbacks' offensive coordinator in 2006, and they won the SEC West title.

"It was a great opportunity for me, and I was blessed to be coaching guys like Darren McFadden, Felix Jones and Peyton Hillis," Malzahn said. "Man, we had a lot of good players.

"I learned a lot about the SEC, learned a lot about college football and learned a lot about myself. It was a fun ride."

Malzahn left Arkansas after one season to become offensive coordinator at Tulsa, where he had total control of the offense with Golden Hurricane Coach Todd Graham focused on the defense.

"Todd said, 'Gus, come to Tulsa and run your offense. I want you to run fast, run trick plays. Whatever you want,' " Malzahn said. "For me, it was a way that I could really establish myself as a college coach on my own."

In 2010 as Auburn's offensive coordinator, Malzahn helped the Tigers win the national championship as quarterback Cam Newton won the Heisman Trophy.

After leading Arkansas State University to the Sun Belt Conference title in 2012 in his only season with the Red Wolves, Malzahn returned to Auburn as head coach.

"I loved my year at Arkansas State," Malzahn said. "The people are wonderful. We were planning on sticking around there for a while. But when the job at Auburn came open and I had a chance to come back as the head coach, that was an opportunity I felt like I couldn't pass up."

After the Tigers went 3-9 in 2012 under Gene Chizik, Malzahn led them to the 2013 SEC championship and a 12-2 record. They lost in the national championship game to Florida State 34-31 in the Rose Bowl when the Seminoles scored a touchdown with 13 seconds left.

"That was a tough pill to swallow," Malzahn said. "I think about that game once a week."

Malzahn, who won numerous national coach of the year honors in 2013, said he also thinks about Lonoke's victory over Hughes to win a state title 26 years ago, Barton's 54-30 victory over Shiloh Christian for a state title in 1997 and Fort Smith Southside's 17-10 victory over Springdale in 2002 for a state title.

"I don't remember the championship wins as much as I do the losses," Malzahn said. "That's what I try to use to motivate me."

Malzahn, who has a 62-31 record at Auburn, said he owes his success to his players and assistant coaches.

"I've been blessed to be in the right place at the right time numerous times," he said. 'Everywhere I've been, I've had great players to coach, and I've had really good coaches to help. Really, that's as simple as it gets.

"You get a chance to coach Darren McFadden, then a couple years later you get to coach Cam Newton. Two of the best to ever play in the SEC."

Dykes said that if he had a son, he'd want him to play for Malzahn.

"Because I know Gus would hold him to a high level in every area of his life," Dykes said. "I think that's why Gus rose through the coaching ranks so quickly, because he has a standard for himself as a coach, and he has a standard for everyone around him that they need to meet every day. He never backs away from that standard. I think that's what makes him great.

"He never waivers, and that's one of the biggest strengths he has. I think his work ethic is unparalleled. I'm not going to say he works harder than everybody, but nobody outworks Gus. He was that way in high school, and he's still that way today."

Wood said when he first met Malzahn, they spent hours at his home in Hughes talking football and drawing up plays.

"You could tell he was just always processing the game and how to take advantage of situations," Wood said. "I think the biggest reasons why he's successful are his drive and his focus on the details of the game.

"Sometimes he doesn't recognize anyone in the room because he's so focused on that next play or that next scheme. Then he does a great job of teaching it and getting it on point."

In an eight-year span between 2005-13 Malzahn went from being a high school coach to winning an SEC championship and playing for the national title.

"Gus had a vision and a dream and he wanted to see if he could take it to the next level." Wood said. "He coaches with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. He's got that high school mentality of, 'Hey, I'm going to show you I can do this.' "

Malzahn, 54, said he's excited about coaching Auburn going into his eighth season on the job.

"The SEC ages you in dog years now," he said with a laugh. "You can kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel. But I'm still enjoying what I'm doing. So I plan on doing it for a while."

In this file photo Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn watches warmups before an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Sports on 03/13/2020