Migrant mom-to-be dies in border wall fall

HOUSTON -- A 19-year-old pregnant woman from Guatemala died this week from injuries suffered when she fell trying to climb the U.S. border wall near El Paso, Texas, U.S. and Guatemalan authorities said Thursday.

Guatemala identified the woman as Mirian Stephany Giron Luna. Medical personnel tried to deliver her baby, but were unsuccessful, both governments said. The U.S. said Giron was eight months' pregnant, while Guatemalan authorities said she was at seven months.

Customs and Border Protection officials blamed Giron's death on human smugglers who encouraged her to try to climb the wall. In a statement, Gloria Chavez, the chief for the Border Patrol's El Paso sector, said the authorities would work with Mexico "to find those responsible for placing these lives in danger."

Customs and Border Protection acting Commissioner Mark Morgan told reporters that Giron and her partner were taken to the border by smugglers and left there in the darkness. They were attempting to climb when she fell. Border Patrol agents reached her and called medical authorities, who took her to the hospital but "tragically, the mother and the child died from their injuries from the fall," he said.

According to Guatemalan authorities, Giron fell more than 19 feet Saturday. Her partner, who is believed to have been the baby's father, eventually found Border Patrol agents who called for an ambulance.

Giron suffered a cerebral hemorrhage, a pelvis fracture, and liver and kidney lacerations. Guatemala says "surgical interventions" could not save her life and she died Tuesday afternoon.

Giron is from Guatemala's San Marcos department, near the country's border with Mexico. Customs and Border Protection officials say they has no record of her trying to enter the U.S. at an official port of entry or having been placed in the "Remain in Mexico" program, in which tens of thousands of migrants have been sent to Mexico to pursue their U.S. immigration cases.

Tekandi Paniagua Flores, the Guatemalan consul in Del Rio, Texas, said he spoke to Giron's partner, who remains in Border Patrol detention.

"He said that if he had known that the risks were this high, he would not have done it," Paniagua said.

Paniagua said he could recall at least seven cases this year in which Guatemalans have injured themselves trying to climb U.S. border walls. He says such cases are rising because more migrants from Guatemala and other Central American countries wracked by violence and poverty no longer surrender en masse to the Border Patrol.

Policy changes such as "Remain in Mexico" and a ban on many asylum claims have made it more difficult for many people to remain in the U.S. once they are caught.

The U.S. has already built or replaced about 135 miles of border barriers with Mexico, with several contracts awarded for more construction. Much of the border in and around El Paso, across from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, already has some form of fencing.

As it grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump's administration has continued to promote the border wall and move to condemn land for construction. Responding to a post linking the wall to stopping the coronavirus, Trump tweeted Tuesday, "We need the Wall more than ever!"

Information for this article was contributed by Ben Fox and Sonia Perez D. of The Associated Press.

A Section on 03/13/2020